Dubai, U.A.E – Refine Development Management, Dubai’s leading fully integrated development management company, kicks off the new year with bold expansion plans and a pipeline portfolio valued at $12 billion. As a significant milestone, Refine introduces its state-of-the-art Sales Gallery, highlighting its dedication to excellence and delivering transformative projects in the UAE.

The UAE’s real estate market continues to experience record-breaking investment and unprecedented growth, and Refine is strategically positioned to capitalise on this momentum. The company aims to deliver a portfolio of iconic development projects across Dubai, with several high-profile launches scheduled for 2025.

In Q1 and Q2, Refine will unveil high-end residential projects in Meydan with a GDV of AED 650 million, a mixed-use luxury development in Safa Park valued at AED 8 billion and branded residences on Sheikh Zayed Road with a GDV of AED 900 million. In the latter half of the year, Q3 and Q4 will see the debut of a landmark 100-storey twin-tower lifestyle development on Sheikh Zayed Road, a project valued at AED 6 billion and set to reshape Dubai’s skyline. Additionally, the company’s pipeline includes various developments in JVC worth AED 700 million. With these transformative projects, Refine is poised to redefine Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape, setting new benchmarks in innovation, design and excellence.

As part of its phased expansion plan, Refine will introduce its investment and development arm to drive land acquisition and deliver its first fully-developed project in 2025. These initiatives reflect Refine’s commitment to creating unparalleled opportunities for investors and developers in the Emirate.

"We are inspired by the incredible opportunities that Dubai’s dynamic real estate market provides. The city’s booming growth and increasing global investor interest have created a strong foundation for Refine’s expansion," said Thomas Wan, Managing Partner, Refine Development Management. "As more investors look to Dubai for long-term opportunities, we’re excited to continue growing and delivering exceptional value to our clients, while contributing to the city’s bright future."

A Statement Sales Gallery

As part of its continued growth, Refine recently unveiled a 20,000 sq.ft state-of-the-art new HQ and Sales Gallery, occupying the entire 47th floor at Ubora Tower in Business Bay. Designed by Refine’s in-house team with the philosophy of ‘Sailing into the Future with Refined Elegance,’ the gallery seamlessly combines contemporary design with timeless sophistication, embodying the company’s dedication to innovation and luxury in real estate.

Offering breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, the ‘Refine Sales Gallery,’ is equipped with cutting-edge features including,

Immersive Technology : Virtual tours and AR/VR experiences for project exploration.

: Virtual tours and AR/VR experiences for project exploration. Client-Centric Spaces : Luxurious meeting rooms and a VIP suite for private presentations.

: Luxurious meeting rooms and a VIP suite for private presentations. Welcoming Atmosphere: A bespoke coffee bar in a setting reminiscent of a luxury hotel lobby.

The gallery serves as a versatile hub for showcasing flagship projects, hosting industry events, and cultivating meaningful connections within the real estate sector. With a rapidly growing portfolio, diversified business lines, and its first development project on the horizon, Refine is poised for a transformative year. The company is also focusing on expansion across the UAE and GCC, delivering unparalleled opportunities for developers and investors.

About Refine

Established in 2021, Refine is a full-service property development management consultancy, offering a wide range of services to developers across the UAE, GCC and internationally. Refine pioneers the DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution, empowering fellow developers and investors with a simpler process for better results.

Refine’s comprehensive suite of services includes land acquisition, lead development, project and construction management, design and supervision consultancy, marketing and sales, customer relationship management (CRM), and administration. With its turnkey solutions-driven approach and pioneering Development-as-a-Service (DaaS) model, Refine delivers seamless project execution from inception to handover, combining innovation, expertise, and excellence.

