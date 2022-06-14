Riyadh/Dubai: Theeba Motorsport is delighted to confirm that it will attend the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK with founder and Saudi Arabia’s first female racing driver, Reema Juffali.

Driving the team’s state-of-the-art Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO, Reema will complete a total of six exhibition runs on Goodwood’s iconic hill climb circuit.

Performing two exhibition runs per day, Reema will join multiple figures from international competition including Formula One World Champions Sir Jackie Stewart, Mika Hakkinen and Jenson Button, and nine-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner Tom Kristensen.

A Celebration of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed was first held in 1993 and in its 29th edition in 2022, will celebrate the Masterminds of Motorsport from Friday 23 to Sunday 26 June.

With over 600 cars and motorcycles from the automotive and motorsport industries, the event is the world’s greatest celebration of motor racing and car culture.

Reema Juffali, Founder and Driver, Theeba Motorsport, said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed has always been one of my favourite events of the year. It is also where I first set my eyes on some of the greatest machines ever built. Goodwood celebrates progress and embodies what we stand for as a team by creating opportunities and making motor racing more accessible. It only makes sense to introduce people to Theeba Motorsport in the UK at Goodwood in June.”

A Drive for Change

As Saudi Arabia’s first female racing driver, Reema has moved from strength to strength in her career and founded Theeba Motorsport in 2022.

Competing in the International GT Open, the team seeks to improve Saudi access, participation and representation in motor racing through a variety of educational opportunities including internship and apprenticeship programmes.

It is the team’s ambition to one day make history by becoming the first Saudi team to contest the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hour.

Theeba Motorsport tasted success on debut and secured pole position and a class victory in May’s International GT Open event at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

