Abu Dhabi, UAE – Reem Hospital is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement in thyroid care, led by Dr. Aly Bernard Khalil, Consultant Endocrinologist and Head of the Department of Endocrinology at Reem Hospital. Dr. Aly successfully ablated a thyroid tumor in just 20 minutes using a cutting-edge thermal ablation technique. This innovative procedure marks a significant advancement in the treatment of thyroid conditions, offering patients a faster, less invasive alternative to traditional surgeries.

The remarkable procedure, performed at Reem Hospital, was carried out with minimal disruption to surrounding tissues, resulting in a quicker recovery time and fewer complications. Unlike traditional thyroid surgery, which often requires large incisions and extended recovery periods, the thermal ablation technique uses targeted heat to destroy the tumor. Through a small probe inserted into the tumor site, Dr. Aly Bernard applied controlled heat to destroy the tumor with the aim to reduce tumor size.

Thermal ablation works by using heat generated through either radiofrequency or laser energy to target and destroy abnormal tissue. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, with the heat energy delivered via a small probe inserted directly into the thyroid tumor. The precision of the technique ensures that only the tumor is affected, leaving healthy thyroid tissue untouched.

This advanced procedure offers numerous benefits. Patients typically experience minimal discomfort and are able to leave the hospital just two hours after the procedure. With no need for general anesthesia or lengthy hospital stays, thermal ablation allows patients to return to normal activities much sooner than with traditional methods.

The procedure also significantly reduces the risk of complications like infection and scarring without eliminating them. By eliminating the need for large incisions and stitches, the thermal ablation technique is an ideal option for patients looking to avoid the extensive downtime associated with traditional thyroid surgery especially if the tumor is causing local symptoms and surgery is refused by the patient.

Dr. Aly Bernard's expertise in thyroid care, combined with Reem Hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, has positioned the hospital as a leader in innovative medical procedures. This successful case is just one example of how Reem Hospital is pushing the boundaries of modern healthcare, offering patients more effective and efficient treatment options.

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative procedure at Reem Hospital," said Dr. Aly Bernard. "Thermal ablation represents the future of thyroid care, providing patients with a relatively safer, faster, and more comfortable alternative to traditional surgery."

At Reem Hospital, our commitment to providing the highest standard of care means constantly exploring new and improved methods to enhance patient outcomes. With Dr. Aly Bernard's groundbreaking use of thermal ablation for thyroid tumor removal, patients can look forward to quicker, safer, and more comfortable treatments.

