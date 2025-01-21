Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Reem Hospital, a leading private-sector healthcare provider in the UAE, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Ntigra AI Applications, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions. This collaboration sets a new standard in healthcare innovation, optimizing operational efficiency, enhancing revenue growth, and improving patient care.

Leveraging Advanced AI Technology

At the core of this partnership are Ntigra's flagship platforms: Discovery® AI-powered Auto Coding & Claim Validation and Octopus® Autonomous Biller (OAB). These advanced tools enable Reem Hospital to streamline Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) processes, minimize claim denials, and expedite reimbursements. With Octopus’ zero-code connectivity, Reem Hospital integrates these solutions seamlessly, eliminating reliance on traditional methods and ensuring swift deployment.

This partnership emphasizes operational excellence while empowering hospital staff to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional, patient-centered care.

A Shared Vision for Patient-Centric Innovation

Mr. Zaid Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital said, "By leveraging Ntigra's AI-powered solutions, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also demonstrating our commitment to embracing cutting-edge AI technologies that improve patient care and drive sustainable growth."

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to leveraging AI technology to improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes," said Mr. Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital. "With Ntigra’s cutting-edge solutions, we are confident in our ability to lead the way in healthcare innovation."

"This collaboration reflects our mission to embrace innovation for the benefit of our patients and staff," said Mr. Alaa Obeid, Chief Operating Officer of Reem Hospital. "By integrating Ntigra's AI-driven tools, we are optimizing critical workflows and building a robust foundation for sustained operational and financial excellence."

Esam Hassoun, CEO of Ntigra, stated, "Our collaboration with Reem Hospital exemplifies the vital role AI-driven solutions play in healthcare. By optimizing operational efficiency and boosting revenue, we are not only strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth but also ensuring that both patient care and business performance thrive—because, as we believe, 'Oxygen matters, and so does revenue.'"

Driving Business Operational Excellence and Patient Outcomes

"The implementation of Ntigra's Discovery® and Octopus® platforms has been transformative for our operations," said Mr. Naushad Mohammed, Director of IT at Reem Hospital. "These tools have streamlined critical workflows, enhanced data accuracy, and ensured a seamless claims process, enabling our teams to focus on strategic initiatives that support our long-term growth."

"The partnership with Ntigra aligns with our vision to deliver world-class healthcare," said Mr. Kiran Kondisetty, Director of RCM at Reem Hospital. "Through predictive analytics and automation, we’ve seen a significant reduction in claim denials and an overall improvement in our revenue cycle, setting the stage for greater operational success."

This collaboration delivers measurable benefits:

Reduced Claim Denials: Predictive analytics identify potential errors before submission, ensuring compliance.

Streamlined Operations: Automation enhances workflows, enabling greater efficiency in RCM processes.

Timely Reimbursements: Accurate coding facilitates on-time claim submissions, minimizing delays.

Improved Cash Flow: Optimized processes contribute to greater financial sustainability and operational agility.

Implementation and Future Plans

Building on the success of the initial deployment in 2024, Reem Hospital will integrate additional Ntigra solutions in 2025, including:

Checkmate® AI-powered Eligibility Verification Automation

PowerDoc® AI-powered E&M Auto Coding

Eagle-Eye® AI-powered Resubmission Solutions

These tools are set to further streamline processes, empower staff, and enhance patient care delivery.

About Reem Hospital

Located on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, Reem Hospital is a multi-specialty healthcare facility with a capacity of over 200 beds, offering more than 35 specialties, including inpatient psychiatry services. With state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and a team of top-tier professionals, Reem Hospital is dedicated to providing value-based, patient-centered healthcare aligned with international standards. For more information, visit www.reemhospital.com.

About Ntigra

Ntigra specializes in AI-powered Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions designed to enhance profitability and operational efficiency for healthcare providers. By automating workflows and delivering actionable insights through tools like Discovery®, Octopus®, and other advanced platforms, Ntigra empowers organizations to focus on delivering quality care.

Our mission is to help healthcare providers navigate complex financial landscapes while maintaining a strong emphasis on patient care—because at Ntigra, "Oxygen matters, and so does revenue." For more information, visit www.ntigra.com.

Media Contacts

Reem Hospital

Jatin Sahni

Director – Marketing, Communications & Business Development

Email: jatin.sahni@reemhospital.ae

Ntigra

Xiomara Arroyo

Marketing Manager

Email: x.arroyo@ntigra.com