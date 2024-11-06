Dubai, UAE: Reef Luxury Developments – a pioneer in innovative real estate solutions – has announced the launch of REEF 1000, a transformative boutique project featuring 125 unique homes located in the Dubai Land Residential Complex.

The residential properties at this new development boast patented, integrated climate-controlled sunken gardens – a one-of-a-kind in Dubai and the world – providing a practical solution for outdoor living in the UAE’s challenging climate. This represents a significant advancement in real estate design, offering an ideal space for relaxation and socialising, regardless of the weather.

The project has a total value of AED 175 million and offers a convenient payment plan, making it particularly attractive for potential buyers and investors. The starting price for the apartments is AED 715,000.

REEF 1000 offers a variety of floor plans, including studio units with four types, one-bedroom units with eight types, two-bedroom units with six types, and exclusive duplex townhouses with four types. Specifications of the units are as follows: studio starting 436.15 sq. ft; one-bedroom starting 761.22 sq. ft; two-bedroom starting 1,092.43 sq. ft; and townhouse starting at 1,653.23 sq. ft.

Residents will enjoy a range of innovative features and luxurious amenities that cover more than 20% of the total project size, including a guest villa, indoor Technogym, outdoor gym, indoor yoga and Pilates, outdoor yoga area, private gardens, vegetables garden, BBQ areas, cricket pitch, jogging track, multipurpose sports court, Jacuzzi, swimming pool, baja shelf, sitting areas, co-working space, aqua pool gym, rooftop cinema, cross-fit area, multi-purpose court, decking area, kids play area, and many more.

“Our project offers an exceptional experience and investment value by maximising livable space and integrating innovative design elements that cater to the modern lifestyle,” said Samer Ambar, CEO, Reef Luxury Developments. “We believe that luxury living should not only be aesthetically pleasing but also functional and sustainable. The climate-controlled sunken gardens illustrate our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

Reef Luxury Developments is committed to sustainability, incorporating cutting-edge sustainable practices and technologies to enhance environmental responsibility. All technologies used in this project are sustainable and designed to minimise the ecological footprint of the development. This commitment to sustainability is reflected in the use of energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and the integration of green spaces throughout the community.

Further, REEF 1000 aims to create a sense of community among its residents. The thoughtfully designed communal areas and amenities encourage social interaction and a vibrant lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for families, young professionals, and investors alike.

The anticipated timeline for the handover of the project is Q4 2026.

About Reef Developments

Reef Developments is at the forefront of innovation in Dubai's real estate market, dedicated to delivering practical solutions that enrich everyday living. The company specialises in crafting high-quality, elegant homes that seamlessly blend advanced designs with thoughtful details. Each Reef community is designed to be vibrant and connected, offering exceptional value and a smart investment choice for investors.

