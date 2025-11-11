ABU DHABI: Global law firm Reed Smith today announces that Anders Nilsson has joined the firm as a partner in its Global Corporate Group. Nilsson will be based in the firm’s Abu Dhabi office and will also work across its Dubai and Riyadh offices.

With over 25 years’ practicing, including 12 years in the Middle East, Nilsson is a highly experienced corporate and M&A specialist. He advises multinational clients on public and private M&A, including joint ventures and strategic investments or collaborations. He regularly acts for international clients as well as local and regional blue-chip clients on general corporate matters.

“Building on the recent opening of our new office in Riyadh, we are thrilled to welcome a lawyer of Anders’ calibre to our team. He has an outstanding reputation in the market with a wealth of experience that will benefit our clients and builds on the work that we are doing throughout the Middle East and Europe,” said Mike Young, head of Reed Smith’s EME Global Corporate Group.

Sachin Kerur, Reed Smith’s Middle East offices manging partner, commented: “Anders has a really impressive track record for corporate and M&A work across the GCC and Africa, with a particular emphasis on the aviation industry. His arrival will prove a real bonus for our clients and demonstrates our commitment to providing them with the very best possible service.”

Nilsson added: “Reed Smith has a tremendous reputation, and long-standing history, in the Middle East. The firm’s collaborative approach, strong global platform and clear growth strategy were all factors that convinced me this is the right place to further grow my practice and serve my clients. I am delighted to be here and look forward to working with the team to support our clients on their most complex challenges.”

Nilsson has a particular focus on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - Africa cross border transactions as well as the aviation, aerospace and defense sector, where his experience extends throughout the Middle East, Europe and Africa. He also advises some of the leading global players within the area of future mobility and transport.

Nilsson has advised many of the world's leading aviation and aerospace companies on their operations internationally as well as government entities in the GCC on aviation related matters. He has also advice international aerospace and defense companies in relation to UAE government contracting and matters related to its off-set program.

He is recognised by the legal directories, with Legal 500 noting: ‘Anders Nilsson is an outstanding lawyer and partner. He is always able to provide timely and accurate advice in a complex and challenging environment.’

With Reed Smith’s recent office opening in Riyadh. The firm now has three offices in the region — Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh — and 34 offices globally.

Nilsson joins from Bird & Bird where he was head of its Middle East offices.

Reed Smith has added over 125 new lawyers globally so far in 2025.

