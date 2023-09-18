DUBAI – Global law firm Reed Smith has welcomed the first cohort of students to enrol in its ‘Reed Smith Academy’ - a training programme enabling in-house legal teams and law firms in the Middle East to sponsor individuals through the process of qualifying as a solicitor (England & Wales).

The programme prepares individuals to sit both stages of the Solicitors Qualification Examination (SQE) and acquire additional practice knowledge and skills, all while still working for their employers or on secondment.

Blending the flexibility of online resources with in-person tuition, the programme features over 25 hours of live personal tuition delivered in small virtual groups, over 1000 test questions, including mock exams, and access to mentors from Reed Smith. It also allows for 12 months access to course materials, allowing students to sign up at any time in the year and work through the materials at their own pace which provides greater flexibility while simultaneously working.

Reed Smith is working in collaboration with Chancery Lane Institute for Professionals (CLIP), a leading professional Law School in the Middle East, to provide the SQE preparatory courses. CLIP has been delivering legal education in the Middle East since 2014.

Sachin Kerur, office managing partner of Reed Smith’s Middle East offices, said: “We are delighted to welcome our inaugural students from both local and international companies to the academy. The team at CLIP have worked hard to put together a unique and invaluable learning experience for lawyers in the Middle East in preparation for the SQE. We are excited to continue to contribute to the development of the legal sector in the region”.

The first cohort started the programme on 1 September 2023 and will prepare to sit the January 2024 SQE1 exam.

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. With an inclusive culture and innovative mindset, we deliver smarter, more creative legal services that drive better outcomes for our clients. Our deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships and collaborative structure make us the go-to partner for complex disputes, transactions and regulatory matters. Now celebrating more than 140 years of service, our firm spans 31 offices with 3,000 people, including 1,700 lawyers.

CLIP was established in 2014 with the firm aim of enabling candidates in the Middle East to qualify as Solicitors (England & Wales). Originally, this meant bringing GDL, LPC and QLTS courses to the region. CLIP’s portfolio has now expanded to include delivery of SQE preparatory courses and professional legal training. CLIP is a GDLAD CPLD-accredited institution and is regulated by the KHDA