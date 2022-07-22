Dubai, UAE: Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Happiness and Marketing Department at Union Coop confirmed that consumers have interacted greatly and positively with the decision to limit single-use plastic bags since its implementation on July 1, 2022 until now, as they are using recyclable and environmentally friendly bags that can be used multiple times while making purchase, pointing out that the majority of consumers are buying high-quality, environmentally friendly and multi-use bags from Union Coop, which eliminates the need to buy single-use plastic bags for the supermarket itself.

He pointed out that this interaction indicates the completion of the awareness operations carried out by Union Coop, in order to achieve the ultimate goal of this sustainable initiative, stressing that the cooperative continues to provide approved alternatives to single-use bags, calling for avoiding the use of plastic bags in general because of its damage to the environment, and choosing a sustainable lifestyle to help protect the environment and its diversity.

And he indicated that since the first day of implementing the decision to limit plastic bags, the cooperative has provided alternatives with high quality environmental-friendly specifications, which are a group of paper bags at a price of AED 21 per 12 pieces approximately, and cloth bags at a price of AED 3.26 per bag, which the consumer can use multiple times to make purchases, where its symbolic and economical prices have been announced previously, as its prices are considered competitive.

And he indicated that the interaction of shoppers with the decision to reduce plastic bags pushes all the target parties to continue to achieve their goal of promoting sustainable life in the Emirate of Dubai and gradually creating a sustainable environment in it, pointing out that the Union Coop realizes that harmony with the initiative takes a certain time as it is something new, but at the same time confirms that society in all its categories can take positive steps towards using reusable bags several times, as it is a step that contributes to providing a healthy environment for all in the near future.