Dubai, United Arab Emirates:Redington Value, the leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has launched its managed security services brand – ‘DigiGlass by Redington’ at an extravagant and exclusive evening with key customers in attendance.

With the tagline ‘Digital Security Reassured’, the new dedicated consulting and managed security services provider (MSSP) will address the evolving cybersecurity demands of the rapidly burgeoning digital economy through three pillars - highly skilled people, pioneering technologies, and automated and resilient processes.

Delivering best-of-breed, bespoke solutions for different verticals, ‘DigiGlass by Redington’ will help organizations to Respond to threats, Rethink technological solutions and Reframe practices for unified cybersecurity strategies.

During the event, attendees had a chance to engage in meaningful conversations around cybersecurity and hear from esteemed guest speakers and industry veteran.

Dr. Lt. Col. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Head, Telecommunications Division IT Center, Abu Dhabi Police, gave an insightful keynote address on the dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape. He emphasized on the importance of raising awareness for cybersecurity and urged for further collaboration between private and public sectors to keep threats at bay in an increasingly digital-first world.

He said, “Data is the most important asset today and the current initiatives for security awareness are not reaching to the grassroot levels of protecting data. Nobody can succeed by themselves in the fight against cybercrime. We need trusted partners from the private sector to support citizens and educate them on staying alert and engaged.”

Redington Value’s President Sayantan Dev then gave a detailed introduction and shared the company’s vision to be a key enabler for fast-tracking transformations within the region.

Dev said, “As cybercrime increases at an alarming rate, the need of the hour is to monitor and secure digital infrastructures. Our brand new MSSP brand ‘DigiGlass by Redington’ will be a reliable partner for technology teams and help them navigate the complex and evolving threat landscape. We are doing this by strengthening our investments in people, technology, and processes.

“Organizations no longer have the luxury of applying security strategies as an afterthought. It must be integrated at the core architecture and application development stages. At Redington, we will continue our efforts towards simplifying customers’ digital transformation journeys and accelerating innovation.”

Attendees also heard from prominent CISOs on their expectations from MSSPs and how they are addressing current cybersecurity threats. In this regard, Bader Zyoud, Senior Information Security & Risk Management Specialist & Incidents Manager, representing a Sharjah Government entity, said, “The scale, sophistication and impact of today’s cyber threats are increasing with more determined actors operating on a global scale. Compliance and resilience are the two key pillars needed in a digitally enabled world. In such a scenario, technology teams expect MSSPs to house in-depth expertise and zero-trust capabilities and large data sets for security purposes among other things.”

Agreeing with Zyoud, Jacob Mathew, a CIO hailing from an Abu Dhabi Government entity, pointed out the challenge of skills shortage in the cybersecurity domain.

“Here is where availing the services of an MSSP will be useful. Companies can rely on the competencies of MSSPs without any disruptions to their core businesses. MSSPs must be experienced in providing a complete gamut of managed detection and response (MDR) services along with 24x7 monitoring across all assets using the latest technologies like EDR, XDR and so on. Customers are essentially expecting MSSPs to be their trusted advisors and cybersecurity partners,” he added.

Shahab Uddin, Group IT Infrastructure and Security Manager, Ittihad International Investment, highlighted important cyber questions organizations need to consider – Are you securing against the most important risks today and tomorrow? Is your organization too complex to secure? How well do you know the risks posed by your third parties and supply chain?

To conclude the evening, Redington Value chiefs Hishamul Hasheel, Transformation Leader, Cyber Security and Data Analytics; and Saikat Sen, Head MSS, Business, gave the vote of thanks and summarized DigiGlass’s success strategy.

Hasheel said, “Today is an important day in Redington’s journey towards cybersecurity transformation as we are bringing our first platform centric approach with DigiGlass. CISOs must evolve from being risk manager officers to be strategic and fearless leaders to solve the cyber complexities of digital revolutions. They are the guardians of the digital realm at their organizations. ‘DigiGlass by Redington’ will empower CISOs to address ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges with unparalleled technology competencies, and the ability to tap into our unlimited resource pool to secure digital enterprises.”

Sen added, “With ‘DigiGlass by Redington’, our vision is to offer a single platform that provides two times the agility, three times the effectiveness, four times the flexibility and offer unmatched levels of customer satisfaction.”



‘DigiGlass by Redington’ covers a host of applications, networks, endpoints, data, infrastructure, clouds, perimeters, and more, all with a range of service levels. The services include monitoring networks to help detect, identify, and respond to a multitude of known and unknown threats, enabling tech teams to prevent attacks from succeeding.

