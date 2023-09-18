Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Redington, the leading technology integrator and innovation powerhouse, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2023, where it will showcase its strategy to ‘Reimagining the Digital Future’. The five-day event provides an ideal platform for Redington to demonstrate its commitment to shaping the future of technology and digital transformation.

Under the theme ‘Reimagining the Digital Future’, the technology aggregator is set to unveil a spectrum of cutting-edge solutions and visionary concepts that hold the potential to reshape industries and redefine the technological landscape.

"GITEX Global is the perfect stage for us to present our vision for 'Reimagining the Digital Future',” said Viswanath Pallasena, CEO, Redington Middle East and Africa. "Our participation underscores our determination to push the boundaries of what's possible in the technology realm as a technology integrator and chart a course toward a transformative digital future."

Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group, Redington MEA, said, “Throughout our journey, we have built impressive capabilities and spearheaded new initiatives aimed at enhancing partner profitability and fostering continued business growth. We look forward to showcasing pioneering technologies at this year's GITEX. The event presents an invaluable opportunity to engage with both our partners and customers.”

Visitors to the Redington booth can expect a showcase of breakthrough technologies and interactive demonstrations that explore the potential of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and more. Through these immersive experiences, Redington aims to inspire businesses, industries, and individuals to embrace the possibilities that lie ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

As part of its commitment to knowledge sharing and industry collaboration, Redington will also host a series of thought-provoking discussions featuring thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators. These sessions will delve into the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation and provide insights to guide businesses in navigating this dynamic landscape.

GITEX Global 2023 is a pivotal platform for Redington to engage with its partner community, customers, and industry stakeholders, showcasing its dedication to driving technological progress and shaping the future of the digital era.

About Redington Limited

Redington Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider and a Fortune 500 company, enables businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ brand associations, and 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Through its concentrated focus on technology, innovations, and partnerships, Redington is one of the most trusted distributors of products, services, and solutions across the world.

