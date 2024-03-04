Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Redington, the leading technology integrator and innovation powerhouse, will make a quantum leap in empowering digital transformation journeys at Leap 2024 taking place in Riyadh from 4th to 7th March 2024.

In its third edition, LEAP 2024 is a global tech event with over 172,000 attendees coming from more than 183 countries and will feature 1000 plus speakers, all talking about advanced technologies and solutions shaping the digital future.

The distributor will unveil a captivating showcase themed: Re-imagining the Digital Future: Where Tradition Meets Technology in the Kingdom, during the four-day technology show.

Attendees to the Redington booth – H1A, E50 at LEAP 2024 will witness innovations across technologies, learn new use cases for advanced solutions, gain insights to on ground experiences, success stories, market trends, and connect with technology experts to re-imagine the digital future.

Redington’s The Bridge initiative will forge seamless connections across our channel ecosystem. Vendors, partners, and customers alike will talk about their experiences and learnings on Redington’s dedicated podcast channel – Technogram – now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Redington’s focus for the technology show is to play a key role in empowering and enabling digital transformation journeys across industries in the Kingdom.

Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group, Redington Middle East and Africa, said, “We look forward to making meaningful connections while also strengthening our existing relationships at LEAP 2024. We are leveraging our vast technology expertise to fuel innovation and foster a collaborative ecosystem that empowers businesses across Saudi Arabia to thrive and achieve business outcomes. Through cutting-edge solutions and a partnership-driven approach, we are re-imagining the digital future, unlocking the Kingdom's full potential for a brighter future."

Rawad Ayash, President, Saudi Arabia, Redington, said, "Saudi Arabia represents a strategic and growing market for Redington, and we are fully invested in supporting the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030. Events like LEAP are instrumental in this journey, providing an invaluable platform to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. We are playing a key role in accelerating digital transformation, empowering our partners to evolve into trusted advisors for their customers. Our collaborative approach helps businesses to navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence and success."

