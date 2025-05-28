Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, today announced a new distribution partnership with Illumio, the breach containment company. The partnership will see Redington work with Illumio to evolve its channel strategy, drive partner enablement, and accelerate go-to-market momentum for Illumio Segmentation, helping organizations across the region reduce risk, contain attacks, and stop cyberattacks from turning into cyber disasters.

Despite record spending on cybersecurity, the volume, cost, and impact of cyberattacks continue to rise. Ransomware and other threats bypass perimeter defenses, with attackers exploiting vulnerabilities in hybrid and multi-cloud environments to move across networks and reach critical data, assets, and infrastructure.

Illumio Segmentation proactively protects critical assets, contains attacks, and enhances cyber resilience. By applying the principles of Zero Trust to stop lateral movement across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure, it enables organizations to protect critical resources and prevent the spread of cyberattacks.

“Our partnership with Illumio reflects Redington’s continued commitment to bringing the most advanced and relevant cybersecurity solutions to our partners and customers,” said Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group, Redington. “In today’s threat landscape, Zero Trust Segmentation is no longer optional—it’s essential. Through our extensive channel ecosystem, we will accelerate access to this critical technology, enabling partners to drive real cyber resilience for their customers.”

Recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 report, Illumio Segmentation is proven to strengthen cyber resilience and reduce the impact of attacks. A Forrester Total Economic ImpactTM report shows Illumio reduces the blast radius of attacks by 66%, saving $1.8 million in decreased risk exposure. Ransomware emulations from Bishop Fox also show Illumio stops attacks from spreading nearly four times faster than detection and response capabilities alone.

“Breaches today are inevitable, but disasters don’t have to be,” said Sam Tayan, Director of Sales for Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) at Illumio. “Illumio Segmentation provides a simple and effective way to contain threats, minimize risk, and build resilience, so that organizations can thrive without fear of cyber disasters. We’re thrilled to partner with Redington to jointly deliver value to customers and empower them to stay agile in the face of today’s cyberthreats.”

Illumio Segmentation sits alongside Illumio Insights as part of the Illumio Platform, the first cybersecurity platform dedicated to containing breaches built on an AI security graph. Illumio Insights is an AI-powered cloud detection and response (CDR) offering that helps organizations quickly identify risks and detect threats. With both Insights and Segmentation, security teams can shrink the attack surface, detect threats, and contain breaches in real time.

To ensure the successful adoption of Illumio Segmentation, Redington is going beyond basic enablement—arming its channel partners with deep technical training, strategic advisory, and hands-on deployment support. By blending cybersecurity expertise with real-world application scenarios, Redington is helping partners not only sell Illumio, but also become trusted advisors in breach containment, accelerating business growth and elevating their value in the cybersecurity ecosystem.

About Redington

Redington is a thriving technology solutions provider with over US$11 billion in revenues, with a network of 450+ international brands across 40 markets in the IT space. Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

