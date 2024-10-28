Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, celebrated the achievements of its top-performing partners at the second edition of its Ecosystem Awards, held on the evening of Day 2 at GITEX Global 2024. The exclusive event took place at Sphere, The One&Only One Zabeel, bringing together key players in the technology distribution ecosystem.

The Ecosystem Awards recognized outstanding contributions and innovations from Redington's extensive network of partners across various categories. The event aimed to highlight the collaborative spirit driving digital transformation across the region.

The evening featured an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including representatives from industry giants such as Ahmed Abdel Latif, Sr Regional Director Global Partners Solutions, Microsoft; Kevin Dallas, CEO at EDB; Michael Langeveld, Head of Technology & Business Development from HPE; and Hany ElGohary, Country Leader, UAE from AWS. These thought leaders shared insights on emerging technologies and market trends, providing attendees with valuable perspectives on the future of the tech landscape.

Viswanath Pallasena, CEO of Redington MEA, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and Redington’s continued commitment to empowering its partners.

“Redington’s success is built on the strength of our partner ecosystem. This event is a platform to recognize the incredible work our partners have done in driving digital transformation across the region. We were excited to celebrate these achievements and look forward to building the future of innovation together,” said Pallasena.

During the course of the evening, Redington unveiled the results of a survey conducted with over 200 customers during Redington’s The Vertical Congress events in the UAE and KSA. This offered valuable insights for the channel partners in attendance. The survey provided a deep dive into the priorities of CIOs, shedding light on their technology focus and investment appetites for the coming year. These findings and more proved to be highly relevant, equipping the partners with crucial information to better align their strategies and offerings.

Rawad Ayash, President, Saudi Arabia, Redington, said, "Our partners are the backbone of our business. In a world where technology is evolving rapidly, collaboration is more than a strategy, it’s the key to unlocking true potential. At the Ecosystem Awards, we celebrated how our partners have harnessed the full spectrum of technologies to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth. Their expertise and vision are what enable businesses to stay ahead in a constantly changing landscape."

The event also featured entertainment segments and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to forge new connections and strengthen existing partnerships.

Sayantan Dev, President at Redington MEA, said, "Our success is deeply intertwined with the success of our partners. We understand that true growth is not a solo effort, but a collective one. These awards are not just a recognition of individual achievements, but a celebration of the strong, collaborative relationships we've built over time. They reflect the extraordinary outcomes we’ve been able to achieve together, driving innovation, overcoming challenges, and creating real value for our customers. This success is a direct result of the trust, dedication, and shared vision that we have with our partners, and it’s a testament to the power of working together toward common goals."

As the technology landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Redington remains committed to empowering its partners with the latest solutions and support. The Ecosystem Awards served as a platform to recognize excellence and inspire further innovation in the field of technology distribution.

The full awards list is below:

CATEGORY PARTNER NAME Infrastructure Partner of the Year Innovative Incorporation Networking Partner of the Year Cadd Emirates Cybersecurity Partner of the Year United Computer & Management Consultancy Enterprise Software Partner of the Year ICT Misr Data & AI Partner of the Year Accord Business Group MSSP Partner of the Year Cybershelter Infosec Solutions Enterprise Data Infrastructure Partner of the Year Computech Limited Emerging Partner of the Year Beyon Cyber Best Software-Defined Infrastructure Partner of the Year Information & Communication Technology Qatar Technology Solutions Partner of the Year - KSA Nahil Computers Partner of the Year - KSA Al Hasoob Trading Company Partner of the Year - UAE Ard Al Ghadeer Trading Personal Computing Partner of the Year - UAE Achievers Computer Limited Excellence in Online Retail Amazon.ae Cloud AI Partner of the Year Logicera Collaboration Partner of the Year Noventiq Seven Seas Technology Cloud Customer Migration Partner of the Year Kitsilano Technologies Cloud Growth Partner of the Year Integra Technologies Cloud Transformation Partner of the Year Exquitech Cloud Adoption Partner of the Year Zero&One Emerging Partner of the Year Silver Star Electronics Excellence in Travel Retail Dubai Duty Free Experiential Retailer of the Year Emax Technology Solutions Partner of the Year - UAE Alpha Data Commercial Partner of the Year e& UAE B2B Cloud Excellence Partner of the year Bespin Global MEA, an e& enterprise company Excellence in Omnichannel Retail Sharaf DG Global Systems Integration Partner of the Year NEC E-Commerce B2B Pioneer Partner of the Year Bright Apollo Electronics Trading Telecom Partner of the Year e& UAE B2B

About Redington

Redington is the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets. As a thriving US $10 billion technology distributor with a network of 290 international brands in the IT and mobility space across 38+ markets globally, Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

With over 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.