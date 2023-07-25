Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In response to the high demand from homebuyers, Dubai Properties announces the introduction of a new phase at Mudon Al Ranim, marking the conclusion of the Mudon master development. Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to meeting the exceptional market demand for this highly sought-after community in Dubailand, the master developer has made the decision to launch another phase.

Since its establishment, Mudon has earned widespread recognition as a leading family-oriented community, celebrated for its spacious living spaces and its commitment to promoting an active and dynamic lifestyle. With its expansive selection of well-designed villas and townhouses, complemented by a wide range of amenities including restaurants, shops, clinics, jogging tracks, landscaped parks and sports fields, Mudon is designed to cater to families, offering a harmonious blend of comfort and convenience and fantastic location with easy access at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the Emirates Road (E611).

Mudon Al Ranim is no exception, promising buyers an unmatched townhouse living experience. With the final phase of the project, which will officially complete the Mudon master plan, Dubai Properties demonstrates that it truly understands what customers are looking for in a dream home.

The concept of home has evolved beyond its traditional boundaries, as residents now seek seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces that cater to energetic lifestyles and growing families. With meticulous attention to detail, the Mudon Al Ranim community encompasses highly coveted features typically found in larger, premium villa developments. These include floor-to-ceiling windows that provide stunning views of a private garden, while double-height ceilings amplify the sense of space and invite the serene surroundings to become a part of the interior landscape.

Furthermore, each townhouse in Mudon Al Ranim is thoughtfully designed in a single-row configuration, offering maximum privacy and abundant green spaces, setting it apart from other townhouse communities in Dubai.

“Mudon Al Ranim exemplifies our unwavering commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of homeowners," stated Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "Our design philosophy is not to follow, but rather to lead the market. Recognising the demand for space, privacy and flexibility, even in the new normal, we have carefully designed homes that offer residents a sanctuary for work and play, all within the confines of their own homes."

Residents of Mudon Al Ranim will be able to enjoy an array of exceptional amenities focused on well-being and leisure. The development features fitness stations, kids' play areas, picnic spots, BBQ areas, family and kids' swimming pools, jogging tracks, dog parks, volleyball courts, basketball courts and meditation areas – providing ample spaces for relaxation, socialising and maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.

In the final phase, Mudon Al Ranim presents a selection of 182 townhouses featuring expansive 3 and 4-bedroom layouts, available in either G+1 or G+2 floor plans. Dubai Properties is taking the living experience to new heights by incorporating additional layers of quality, all within an impressively competitive pricing structure. With these remarkable offerings, Mudon Al Ranim is a top choice for homeowners seeking a superior living lifestyle.

About Dubai Properties

Dubai Properties is a leading master-developer based in the United Arab Emirates and is responsible for shaping some of Dubai’s most renowned and iconic real estate destinations. As a company of Dubai Holding, a global investment company, Dubai Properties has developed large-scale, mixed-use destinations across the emirate, including Jumeirah Beach Residence, Business Bay and residential projects in Dubailand.

Dubai Properties’ diverse real estate portfolio is geared toward bringing value to those who choose to live, play and work in the emirate, including: