Cairo – Redcon Properties, the real estate development arm of REDCON, announced the signing of an agreement with Savills Egypt, a subsidiary of the global real estate advisory leader Savills, to oversee the management and operation of the multi-use Golden Gate project in New Cairo.

Through the agreement, Redcon Properties aims to ensure the long-term management and operation of Golden Gate in line with international best practices, guaranteeing an exceptional experience for tenants and visitors. This further strengthens Golden Gate’s position as one of the most prominent commercial and administrative projects in New Cairo and underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the integration of advanced technological solutions in managing multi-use developments.

Under the agreement, Savills will supervise all phases of Golden Gate’s operations, from launch to long-term management, deploying advanced technology solutions such as CAFM systems, smart platforms for asset and maintenance management, and intelligent monitoring systems for energy and water consumption to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact. Advanced digital reporting systems will also be implemented to enhance transparency and accountability, while delivering a smoother, more effective experience for tenants and visitors.

Eng. Tarek ElGamal, Chairman of Redcon Properties, stated, “The agreement will enhance asset management efficiency and maximize return on investment. It will also strengthen the project’s competitiveness in attracting leading international brands, while introducing an unprecedented level of administrative and commercial services. This reinforces Golden Gate’s standing as a benchmark for mixed-use developments in Egypt and a prime destination for long-term capital and investment.”

“Our collaboration with Savills to manage and operate Golden Gate represents a solid guarantee for applying the latest international standards in sustainable management,” remarked Ahmad Touni, CEO of Redcon Properties. “Through the integration of smart solutions, we aim to optimize energy and water consumption and minimize environmental impact, while placing tenants and visitors at the heart of our priorities with exceptional experiences and innovative services. This reflects our commitment to developing a project capable of attracting leading global brands and delivering true added value to Egypt’s real estate market.”

For his part, Catesby Langer-Paget, Head of Savills Egypt, said, “Our collaboration with Redcon Properties is a strategic step that reflects our commitment to applying global best practices in the management of multi-use projects in Egypt. We see Golden Gate as an exceptional project in terms of vision, location, and execution, perfectly aligned with Savills’ strategy in Egypt and the region, which is built on long-term relationships with ambitious developers who embrace sustainability and innovation. Through this collaboration, we look forward to strengthening our presence in New Cairo and contributing to the development of integrated urban environments that attract both local and international investment.”

Corina Stamate, Head of Property Management at Savills Egypt, added, “Golden Gate represents the type of project that demands advanced, intelligent management solutions, and this is exactly what we aim to deliver through this collaboration. We rely on the latest CAFM systems and advanced digital technologies to manage assets, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the tenant and visitor experience. Our scope also includes managing the consumer journey and providing a seamless experience for all occupiers and visitors, ensuring operational excellency across all services and ensuring long-term, efficient, and transparent operations. This agreement enables us to apply our best global and local expertise to deliver real added value to this landmark project.”

Golden Gate spans a total land area of 160,000 sqm in the heart of New Cairo, with investments exceeding EGP 35 billion, making it one of the most prominent mixed-use projects in Egypt’s real estate market. The development comprises 29 administrative and commercial buildings, strategically located on South 90th Street with a 1.2 km facade opposite the American University in Cairo, the project offers a unique competitive edge in attracting global companies and international brands.

Architecturally, Golden Gate reflects a harmonious blend of modernity and authenticity, designed by a select group of renowned local and international consultancy firms, setting a new benchmark for mixed-use projects. The project has received the EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certificate as the largest project in Egypt to obtain this certification for multiple buildings simultaneously, underscoring Redcon Properties’ commitment to the highest standards of sustainability and resource efficiency.

The project also introduces an integrated customer and tenant experience through the open street retail concept, offering a wide range of premium brands and reinforcing its position as a leading destination for shopping, entertainment, and business.

Committing to embedding sustainability across all construction and management stages, Redcon Properties aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt’s Vision 2030. Golden Gate stands as a practical embodiment of this vision, delivering not only high-quality properties supported by advanced technologies but also a fully integrated and sustainable community that improves quality of life for both the local community and the surrounding environment.

Every element of the project has been designed in harmony with the natural environment, with a strong focus on creating a pedestrian-friendly experience and encouraging human interaction with the space. Golden Gate meets global environmental standards, making it the largest green multi-use project in Egypt. It has also achieved LEED certification as the first commercial center in Egypt to earn this distinction, in addition to EDGE certification from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), confirming its contribution to achieving 8 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Redcon Properties leverages the latest smart technologies and sustainability solutions in delivering the project, from intelligent energy and water monitoring systems to advanced digital management platforms. The company also works with top sustainability and development experts to ensure international best practices are applied, reinforcing Golden Gate’s status as a modern urban icon and a benchmark for Egypt’s real estate sector.

About Redcon Properties:

Established in 2019 as the real estate development arm of REDCON Group, REDCON Properties specializes in developing mixed-use real estate projects with a strong focus on sustainability. The company integrates principles of green architecture and sustainable construction, first applied in its flagship project “Golden Gate.” REDCON Properties draws on the 30+ years of construction expertise of its parent company, REDCON Construction, which has delivered over 200 projects, including Alamein Towers, Maspero Towers, Mansoura University, the new HQ of PwC, Pharco, Electrolux, FAB Egypt, and more.

About Savills

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. Savills operates out of more than 700 offices across the world, employing more than 42,000 people in over 70 countries. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Since its launch in 2019, Savills Egypt has quadrupled in size, with over 200 employees to date. Savills brings the Egyptian market a wide range of specialist services from property management, project management, strategic consultancy, interior design as well as marketing and corporate services. Savills Egypt is a trusted advisor to many of the country’s leading real estate developers and currently manages several high-profile developments including Arkan Plaza, Mazar Mall, Royal Park, and Majarrah.

For more information, please visit www.savills.com.eg.