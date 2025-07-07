Thamer Al-Tuwaiyan, CEO of RedBox: "This milestone reflects the trust of our customers, partners, and the efforts of a talented team driven by innovation and excellence”

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: RedBox, the leading smart package delivery solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, has proudly announced the successful delivery of over 10 million parcels, marking a major milestone in its mission to redefine the last-mile experience through innovation and technology.

Founded in 2019, RedBox has rapidly grown into Saudi Arabia’s largest smart delivery points network, operating over 1,800 delivery points, including smart lockers and direct pickup counters across 81 cities. With plans to double this figure to 3,000 lockers by the end of 2025, the company is solidifying its role as a critical enabler of digital logistics in the Kingdom.

Thamer Al-Tuwaiyan, CEO of RedBox, stated: "This milestone reflects the trust of our customers and partners, and the efforts of a talented team driven by innovation and excellence. RedBox is more than a logistics company, it's a platform empowering the digital economy and supports the goals of Vision 2030, launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, focusing on digital transformation and sustainability as essential pillars of the Kingdom’s prosperous future.”

This milestone is also in line with the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) — one of the key Vision 2030 programs. NIDLP aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub and an industrial powerhouse by integrating and developing the sectors of industry, mining, energy, and logistics. As a national player in the smart delivery ecosystem, RedBox actively contributes to realizing these ambitions through its innovative, sustainable last-mile delivery solutions.

RedBox’s unique value proposition lies in its smart and technology-driven solutions, 24/7 accessible smart locker solutions that provide contactless, flexible parcel delivery eliminating the frustration of missed deliveries for both customers and couriers. RedBox also provides its solutions at competitive rates, which makes its services affordable for a wide segment of users. This efficiency is also eco-conscious: RedBox has achieved up to 75% reduction in last-mile emissions through consolidated drop-offs and optimized delivery routes.

RedBox collaborates with top e-commerce platforms and logistics providers, including Noon, IHerb, NiceOne, Temu, DHL, Aramex, Al Majed for Oud, and Brands for Less, making it a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia’s growing digital commerce ecosystem.

In 2025 alone, RedBox expanded into 35 new cities, with a clear vision to achieve full national coverage. The company is also gearing up for regional expansion, with Bahrain, the UAE and Gulf countries as the next target markets, replicating its successful Saudi model to address growing demand for smart logistics in the wider GCC and MENA regions.

Altuwaiyan added: "Over the next five years, we aim to expand our network to over 10,000 lockers across the region, introduce real-time locker-to-locker transfer capabilities, and become the preferred last-mile delivery partner for e-commerce and retail brands across the MENA region”.

Altuwaiyan explained that the company also aims to double its shipment volume, which stands at 10 million, over the next three years by accelerating the rollout of safes, deepening their market reach, and expanding into new sectors and geographies.

With over 1,800 retail partners and host locations, RedBox continues to invest heavily in R&D, digital infrastructure, and Saudi talent, reinforcing its leadership in smart logistics and its alignment with Vision 2030’s pillars of innovation and sustainability under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

By replacing traditional door-to-door delivery with smart lockers, RedBox is not only revolutionizing convenience but also helping eliminate millions of kilometers in courier travel, contributing to cleaner, less congested cities and a smarter, more sustainable logistics future.

About RedBox:

RedBox was founded in 2019 with a bold vision to redefine the last-mile delivery experience in Saudi Arabia through innovation, technology, and convenience. From its inception, the company has focused on solving the challenges of traditional parcel delivery by introducing smart locker systems that cater to the digital lifestyle of modern consumers. Over the years, RedBox has evolved into the largest smart locker network in the region, offering secure, contactless, and around-the-clock parcel access. Today, it stands as a symbol of reliability and modern logistics across the Kingdom.

RedBox is led by a forward-thinking executive team of Saudi entrepreneurs and logistics experts with deep experience in technology, operations, and customer experience. While the company prefers to position itself as a brand built by a collective of innovators, its current leadership includes seasoned professionals who have steered its rapid growth in line with Vision 2030.