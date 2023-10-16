Dubai: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, has revealed the first project in its expanded portfolio, with the developer entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport (EJH).

The development is focused on modernizing the airport to bring it in line with international standards. As well as upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, RSG is building a new international terminal, the designs of which will be revealed soon. This will see EJH ready to offer more direct flights leading to greater connectivity and job opportunities for local people.

EJH will also be able to better service key developments taking place in the area, including becoming a gateway for the Amaala destination, also developed by RSG. The airport will also become a new base of operations for Fly Red Sea, the Kingdom’s first seaplane company.

“Last year, Red Sea Global announced a growing portfolio of projects stretching along the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. Today I can reveal the first of those projects is to refurbish Al Wajh Airport, making it a modern airport for the people of Tabuk. It’s an honor to be the developer of choice for this important work, ensuring Al Wajh is ready and equipped to support the needs of the growing local community,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

The development joins a growing list of aviation projects under the Group. Last month, the developer’s Red Sea International Airport (RSI) welcomed its first domestic flight with a regular schedule now in place. RSG is also developing a second, private airport close to The Red Sea and Amaala destinations.

As part of the modernizing work taking place at EJH, four flights operated by SAUDIA will be transferred from EJH to RSI. From 29 October, flights will arrive at RSI from RUH each Thursday at 15.10pm, before departing again to the Kingdom’s capital from RSI at 16:05pm. An existing Saturday service will arrive at RSI at the new time of 14.45pm, before leaving at 15.35pm. A third Riyadh flight will arrive on Sundays at 08.30am, before departing RSI at 09.25am.

RSI will also start handling flights to and from King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah for the first time. The new Jeddah service will run every Thursday, landing at RSI 14.20pm before returning to JED at 15.00pm. A Sunday service will arrive at RSI at 07.40am, before departing back to JED at 08.20am.

For passengers already booked on flights to Al Wajh from 29 October, they will be automatically diverted to RSI. To ensure a seamless transition, RSG is providing free-of-charge shuttle services between RSI and Al Wajh Airport, and between RSI and Umluj.

As well as its airport, which received its first flights last month, the first two hotels are now taking bookings. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

RSG is a global multi-project developer, seeking to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible and regenerative development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment. The protection of natural capital is central to all development decisions, as the organization seeks to create a better future for all.

A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy, RSG is playing a key role in transforming the nation, by creating exciting opportunities for young Saudi talent and the private sector, as it develops built assets and destinations across multiple sectors that make a positive impact for people and planet.

RSG is the visionary company behind some of the world’s most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and Amaala.

Across its portfolio, RSG leverages the most innovative concepts, strategies, and technologies to deliver projects that actively enhance the wellbeing of customers, communities, and environments.

