Dubai: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, is partnering with Monaco Marina Management (M3) to establish RSG’s Amaala Yacht Club as one of the world’s premier yachting destinations.

The partnership with M3, privileged partner of “La Belle Classe Destinations”, a certification owned and operated by the world-famous Yacht Club de Monaco, was confirmed in a signing ceremony at the Monaco Yacht Show, hosted at the Saudi Red Sea Authority exhibition stand.

Together, they will work to meet the criteria and standards to be certified as ‘La Belle Classe Destinations’ once in operation, a marker of excellence for yacht clubs and marinas around the world. The agreement also covers developing an exceptional event calendar, creating a sailing academy, supporting with training and recruitment, and providing seasonal, reciprocal opportunities for members, cadets and youth.

“The Amaala Yacht Club, with its signature architecture inspired by the rock formations that created our Triple Bay millennia ago, will be the stunning centerpiece of our marina development. With M3’s support, our facilities, operations, services and amenities will ensure our Yacht Club honors the striking landscape in which it is set and makes Amaala one of the world’s most distinguished yachting destinations,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

‘La Belle Classe Destinations’ certification is awarded to yachting destinations that demonstrate a deep understanding of maritime ethics and etiquette, environmental protection, design aesthetics, educational and economic impact. Recipients become part of a global network of excellence, committed to building the future of sailing and yachting while maintaining these essential values.

“What excites me most about this partnership is the opportunity for training and knowledge transfer. Empowering Saudi nationals has always been at the center of our regenerative approach, and with our marina employees receiving best-in-class training both in Monaco and at Amaala, we are confident that we are fulfilling our promise to create destinations by the people and for the people of Saudi Arabia,” Mr. Pagano added.

Designed by leading architecture firm HKS and sitting in a 10-hectare basin, the ultra-luxurious, four-story Amaala Yacht Club boasts a 120-berth marina and can accommodate residents’ activities as well as yachting events, regattas, and launches.

José Marco Casellini, CEO of Monaco Marina Management, said: “Red Sea Global’s vision for regenerative tourism closely mirrors our mission to promote sustainable yachting. We’re excited to help bring these ambitions to life and work together to put the Amaala Yacht Club and Saudi Arabia on the global yachting destination. Moreover, M3 being part of the collective “Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting” approach, we are glad to spread the initiatives of the Monaco Principality as a spearhead for responsible yachting”.

Phase One of Amaala – focused on the Triple Bay masterplan – is well underway, with the first guests set to be welcomed in 2025. It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, supporting high-end retail, fine dining, wellness, equestrian and recreational facilities.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

RSG is a global multi-project developer, seeking to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible and regenerative development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment. The protection of natural capital is central to all development decisions, as the organization seeks to create a better future for all.

A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy, RSG is playing a key role in transforming the nation, by creating exciting opportunities for young Saudi talent and the private sector, as it develops built assets and destinations across multiple sectors that make a positive impact for people and planet.

RSG is the visionary company behind some of the world’s most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and Amaala.

Across its portfolio, RSG leverages the most innovative concepts, strategies, and technologies to deliver projects that actively enhance the wellbeing of customers, communities, and environments.

ABOUT AMAALA

Set along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast and spanning 4,155 sq. km, the year-round destination features a pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with a unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.

Designed to evolve and elevate the very best in travel, Amaala is an ultra-luxury destination and the first global integrated family wellness destination, set to curate transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea. State-of-the-art facilities and an attractive year-long events calendar will ensure Amaala is a distinctive wellness destination worldwide.

Phase One of Amaala – focused on the Triple Bay masterplan – is well underway, with our first guests to be welcomed in 2025. It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. Amaala has awarded construction contracts worth in excess of 13.4 billion riyals (USD 3.57 billion) to date.

Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Two of Amaala’s signature attractions will be the Red Sea marine life institute – an educational and scientific research center designed by world-renowned architects, Foster + Partners – and the Triple Bay Marina Yacht Club, which is set to become an international hub for luxury yachting.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Amaala, and the entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, for which the resulting saving in CO2 emissions to the atmosphere is equivalent to nearly half a million tons each year. The destination will operate with a zero-carbon footprint once fully operational.

About Monaco Marina Management

M3 - Monaco Marina Management is a Monaco based consultancy specialized in creation, development, promotion and management of Marinas, Yacht Clubs & Sailing Schools worldwide, with a sustainable approach to create place of life between land and sea.

M3 accompanies and advises on the creation of Marinas & Yacht Club in order to make them living places of tourism, entertainment and life centre with numerous economic and financial repercussions.

DNA: M3 adheres to sustainable development values which reconcile social development, economic growth, respect for the environment especially the oceans and encourage innovations.

A great network of partners in Monaco: the Capital of Excellence, Marina Management is member of the “Cluster Yachting Monaco” as well as partner of the “Superyacht Eco Association” and ambassador of “Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting”, all initiatives and organizations created to support the yachting industry in the Principality and make Monaco the Capital of Excellence!

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jack Williams

Red Sea Global

Email: Jack.Williams@RedSeaGlobal.com