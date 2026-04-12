Casablanca – For the second year in a row, Red Med Capital, a leading investment bank in Morocco, has been awarded the prestigious “Best Place to Work” certification. This international recognition highlights the excellence of the group’s management practices and the quality of the work environment offered to its talent.

Continued progress and renewed commitment

This year, Red Med Capital reached a new milestone with a certification score of 87%, marking a remarkable 7-point increase compared to the previous year. This result reflects the success of the group’s HR strategy, which places employee well-being on par with financial performance.

For Abdeslam Ababou, Founder and Chairman:

“Beyond recognition, this result commits us further. It confirms that building a high-performing company starts with creating the conditions for sustainable engagement, where everyone can contribute, grow, and have a real impact. It is in this spirit that we will continue to evolve our organization by placing our people at the heart of our strategy.”

A people-centered company culture

For Red Med Capital, this certification validates ongoing efforts to foster a culture of proximity and excellence. Sofia Mansouri, Secretary General, emphasizes: “We are very proud of this 87% score, as well as the 7-point improvement compared to last year. This progress reflects above all the commitment of our employees and the strength of our corporate culture, built on trust, care, listening, and support. At Red Med Capital, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our teams on a daily basis.”

About the Best Places to Work program

A global benchmark in HR excellence, the Best Places to Work program leverages decades of expertise to assess and certify employee engagement. Implemented in over 100 countries, this certification recognizes organizations that transform their internal culture into a driver of sustainable growth, valuing companies that place people at the center of their model to combine well-being, inclusion, and high performance.

About Red Med Capital

Founded in 2004 by Abdeslam Ababou, Red Med Capital is an independent investment bank operating across several areas of expertise: Corporate Finance, Asset Management, Private Equity, Brokerage & Custody, and Real Estate. The group stands out for its agility, technical expertise, and commitment to Morocco’s economic development.

For more information about the program, visit: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org