

Dubai, UAE – Driven Properties has once again demonstrated its market dominance with a new record-breaking transaction, this time for the most expensive villa ever sold on Jumeira Bay Island.

Part of the prestigious Sea Mirror project, an exclusive seafront community of architectural masterpieces designed by celebrated firm Jacobsen Arquitetura, the villa was sold by Driven Properties' star agents Lina Allaoa and Kianoush Darban for AED 175 million.

Set on a 15,000 sq ft plot with a built-up area of 17,500 sq ft, it boasts five opulent bedrooms, a 25m lap pool in the basement, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa, sauna and steam room, a wine cellar, a cigar room, and a magnificent rooftop terrace.

Sea Mirror is Dubai-based Lamar Development’s signature project, a striking example of modernist architecture seamlessly blended with natural elements. Category-defining and internationally renowned architects Jacobsen Arquitetura and Studio MK27 collaborated with interior designer Patricia Urquiola to create the limited collection of timeless and iconic residences.

Each offers an unparalleled balance between openness and privacy, blurring the lines between exterior, interior, land, and water. Taking inspiration from nature, the materials and textures used produce a contemporary aesthetic of refined finishes and understated elegance.

Speaking of the sale, Lina Allaoa said, "Selling the most expensive villa on Jumeirah Bay Island is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our expertise and dedication at Driven Properties. Sea Mirror villas are not just a home; they are a lifestyle experience that embodies the pinnacle of luxury."

Kianoush Darban added, "The overwhelming interest in and swift sale of Sea Mirror villas highlight the allure and investment potential of this exceptional development. We are incredibly proud to represent such an extraordinary project and contribute to its success."

Building on the success of Sea Mirror, Lamar Development is currently preparing to launch “Sea Mirror Residences” on Dubai Water Canal, adjacent to the Four Seasons Residences. The highly anticipated project will feature one apartment per floor and 18 luxurious penthouses, each equipped with a private lift. Prices are set to start at AED 20 million, with groundbreaking happening soon and handover scheduled for Q3 2026.

Driven Properties continues to lead the market with its unparalleled expertise, exceptional service, and a portfolio of some of the most prestigious properties in Dubai. The successful sale of the Sea Mirror villa further cements its position as the leading real estate agency in Jumeirah Bay Island and beyond.

About Driven Properties

Driven Properties, a leading real estate brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, has consistently demonstrated excellence in acquisitions with a focus on luxury properties. As a member of Forbes Global Properties, an exclusive consortium of the world's top 100 real estate firms, Driven Properties stands as a trusted partner for investors and buyers in Dubai's competitive real estate market.

