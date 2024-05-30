Dubai – Dubai, UAE: A five-bedroom residence in the prestigious Villa Amalfi community on Jumeira Bay Island has broken records as the most expensive townhouse ever rented in Dubai. At AED 3.7 million a year, it is also one of the most valuable rental deals in Dubai, ever.

The 5,192 sq. ft townhouse was offered fully furnished to exquisite standards, complete with Christofle cutlery, Hermès furnishings and an array of striking contemporary art. Along with modern and stylish interiors, it features a private gym, a sauna, a spacious rooftop terrace with unrivalled skyline and sea views, and endless premium finishes.

The gated, super exclusive Villa Amalfi offers the finest in contemporary luxury living, in the heart of Dubai. Centrally located yet secluded, residents enjoy full accessibility to the finer things in life, from upscale dining, leisure and wellness experiences to state-of-art community facilities. The residential community has established itself as one of the city’s most exclusive addresses.

The new rental record set by Driven Properties' agents Dalila Laaribi and Inga Brykulska adds to the firm’s impressive history of achievements on Jumeira Bay Island. Driven Properties has a track record of setting benchmarks in the luxury real estate market and holds previous records for the most expensive ready penthouse, the priciest piece of land in Dubai, the highest price per square foot, and the costliest townhouse sold in Villa Amalfi.

