United Arab Emirates: Vasileios (Bill) Kandris, Senior Property Consultant at Dacha Real Estate, has successfully brokered a record-breaking AED 4,000,000 (approximately $1.1 million) annual rental deal for a penthouse apartment at One at Palm Jumeirah. This landmark transaction stands as one of the most significant rental agreements for a residential apartment or penthouse in Dubai’s history.

The 7,450-square-foot apartment offers a seamless blend of opulence and exclusivity. Fully upgraded and furnished, the residence boasts a private pool and a vast terrace with panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab, and the Burj Khalifa. The interior layout has been reimagined, converting four bedrooms into three, including a spacious master suite complete with a walk-in closet. High-end finishes and designer furnishings elevate the property to an unparalleled standard of luxury.

Situated in a development managed by the Dorchester Collection, residents enjoy access to world-class amenities such as private beach access, infinity pools, a spa, fitness centers, and personalized concierge services, making One at Palm Jumeirah a beacon of refined living.

With a reputation for understanding the unique needs of his clients, Kandris continues to distinguish himself in Dubai’s competitive luxury property market. “This record-breaking deal highlights the growing interest of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in making this beautiful city their home,” said Kandris. “It’s crucial to listen and understand the client’s needs to provide them with the best options, rather than focusing on what suits us as brokers. Success comes from aligning every detail with their vision.”

This deal underscores the growing appeal of Dubai’s luxury property market to ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking exceptional residences. The Palm Jumeirah’s location, convenience, and exclusive lifestyle make it one of the most in-demand areas in the city. This achievement at One at Palm Jumeirah reflects Dacha’s ongoing commitment to excellence and its leadership in Dubai’s thriving luxury property market.

About Dacha Real Estate

Founded in 2004, Dacha Real Estate is a leading real estate agency in Dubai, specializing in high-quality sales, leasing, and property management services. The company’s name, "Dacha," reflects the concept of a second home—a fitting choice for Dubai’s vibrant expat community.

Dacha Real Estate has built a strong reputation for excellence in the luxury real estate market, offering personalized, client-focused services through every stage of the property transaction. The agency thrives, becoming a key player in the market with a clear focus on transparency and high standards.

Today, Dacha is home to a team of over 70 RERA-certified professionals, each excelling in providing expert advice, building long-lasting relationships, and ensuring smooth transactions. As a female-led agency, Dacha continues to grow and expand, constantly enhancing its position as a trusted name in Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.

For more information, visit www.dacha.ae.

