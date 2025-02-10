The Real Estate Development Chamber, at the Federation of Egyptian Industries, announced its full support and endorsement of the position of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in completely rejecting the displacement of Palestinians and adopting the reconstruction of Gaza.



The Real Estate Development Chamber announced the full readiness of the real estate development companies under its umbrella "as members of the Chamber" to work promptly and develop a plan towards the reconstruction of Gaza - if requested to do so - and to help the brotherly Palestinian people overcome the effects of the devastating war.



The Chamber stressed that it helps, builds and performs all roles, whether logistical or executive, due to its large number of real estate developer members exceeding 10,000 companies from all categories.



The Real Estate Development Chamber appreciated the keenness of the Palestinian brothers to return Gaza to life, which sent a message to the entire world that the Palestinian people are attached to their land and roots, do not accept displacement from their land and are keen to restore life and reconstruction.

The Real Estate Development Chamber called on its counterparts, entities and bodies interested in the construction and building sector in neighboring countries, as well as civil society institutions, to cooperate with the Chamber and develop a plan and strategy to reduce the time frame for the reconstruction process in Gaza, so that cooperation will ensure shortening the implementation period of projects, so that a project that takes a month can be implemented in one day, while a project that takes a year can be implemented in one month, ensuring that a smile and stability are restored to the brothers in Gaza.



The Chamber pointed out that Egypt has experience in reconstruction operations in Libya and Iraq with Egyptian expertise and workers, ushering in a phase witnessing the implementation of robust projects by Egyptian companies in those countries.



The Real Estate Development Chamber stressed its clear position of standing behind the political leadership in its decisions and rejecting displacement.



Under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's direction, Egypt's recent development experience has demonstrated the country's vast skills and competencies, which helped to expedite the completion of important, high-end development projects and infrastructure.

Egypt is fully capable of taking part in the reconstruction of Gaza, not only in terms of the skills and abilities of real estate development companies and contracting companies, but also in terms of the availability of labor and raw materials, as well as the strategic location due to the short distance. This portfolio of works has given Egyptian workers and companies great expertise to expand internationally and participate in reconstruction projects.