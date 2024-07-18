Real Club De Regatas De Alicante (RCRA), Marassi Marina Yacht Club, and Felix Maritime Agency have officially signed a friendship agreement during the 6th edition of the Egypt International Boat Show, held from July 11th to July 14th. The signing ceremony took place on July 12th, 2024, at Marassi Marina on the North Coast and was attended by representatives from RCRA through a formal invitation from Felix Maritime Agency, the official maritime partner of the Egypt International Boat Show.

Signing Ceremony

The ceremony was graced by notable representatives from the three organizations, including Naguib Latif, Founder of Felix Maritime Agency, Amr Abou El Saoud, Marassi Marina Director, Miguel Lopez, RCRA Club President, and Francisco Sanchez 'Kiko,' RCRA team director and Olympic gold medalist.

About Real Club De Regatas De Alicante (RCRA)

Founded in 1889 in Alicante, Spain, Real Club De Regatas De Alicante is one of Spain's oldest and most dynamic nautical clubs. Initially located at Postiguet beach, RCRA quickly made its mark in nautical competitions, securing second place in a prestigious 1893 competition hosted by its Barcelona counterpart. With over 130 years of experience, RCRA remains a prominent institution dedicated to sailing and maritime sports excellence. “We are excited to be signing this agreement with such a good cooperation” as stated by Amr Aboulsoud

Future Collaborations and Promotions

As part of the agreement, Felix Maritime Agency will promote RCRA in Egypt. The agency will also organize future regatta events, positioning Marassi Marina as a potential rally stop in the Mediterranean. Felix Maritime has a strong history of organizing international rallies, including the Eastern Mediterranean Yacht Rally (2005-2009) in Port Said which was a celebration of international camaraderie in the open seas, drawing more than 130 sailing yachts from 17 different countries, including Britain, America, France, and Germany and the Vasco Da Gama Rally, starting in Portugal and including Egypt's inaugural rally stop at Port Said, before crossing the Suez Canal to reach their final destination in Egypt's Port Ghalib and ending the rally in India.

Mutual Benefits and Goals

The agreement aims to maintain full awareness and information sharing between members of both clubs regarding activities organized by either club. All parties will engage in joint promotional efforts to establish each other as preferred tourist destinations and announce forthcoming collaborative maritime events on relevant digital platforms.

Enhancing Cultural Exchange and Knowledge Sharing

This agreement will foster cultural exchanges and knowledge sharing, allowing the clubs to share best practices, technical expertise, and innovative approaches to sailing and yacht management. Key elements include facilitating crew and member exchanges, co-branding, and cross-promotion, further strengthening the visibility and reputation of both Yacht Clubs. “For us it’s a complete honor to sign this agreement with Marassi Marina, we would be absolutely glad to try to give out our knowledge gained from our years of experience in sailing and regattas” said by Miguel Lopez

Broader Network and Future Regatta

All parties will gain access to a broader network of sailing enthusiasts and the ability to promote their activities and initiatives jointly. This collaboration lays the groundwork for organizing and marketing future regatta events, leveraging combined resources to attract a global audience of competitive sailors, spectators, and maritime industry stakeholders.

Promoting Egypt's Maritime Industry

The signing of this friendship agreement at the Egypt International Boat Show underscores the event's objective to promote Egypt's maritime industry. With the support of the boat show, this collaboration seeks to position Egypt as a leading destination for yachting and sailing activities, utilizing the event's platform to highlight the country's rich maritime heritage and tourism opportunities globally. As stated by Bahi Naguib “Today marks the official step towards promoting yachting and sailing tourism in Egypt”