Dubai, UAE: UAE-based marketing agency, Reach, has announced the incredible latest signings to its esteemed Content Creators Hub, married Emirati couple Zainab AlSawalhi and AbdulRazzaq, better known as Abdokhj.

Since launching more than two years ago, Reach’s talent management division has continued to build and grow exponentially, offering representation towards a varied list of local and international influencers and celebrities from a range of specialties from comedy to food and life coaches.

The latest addition of Emirati comedy and lifestyle content creators, Zainab AlSawalhi and AbdulRazzaq is a significant inclusion for Reach’s roster of talent. The married duo is renowned for their hilarious joint sketches as well as their own separate ventures in the realms of travel and gaming.

Ihab Ghazal, Founder and CEO of Reach, commented: “After working with both Zainab and Abdo non-exclusively for the past year, I always knew it was inevitable Reach would represent them as I have loved working with them closely on various campaigns. The chemistry we have working together was notable, and I look forward to helping them reach their potential.”

Zainab AlSawalhi, content creator behind @zainabalsawalhi, said: “Working with Reach has always been a pleasure and the support we always get from them is great to have. Ihab is consistently hands-on with our campaigns and his passion for the industry is what drove us to sign exclusively with them.”

Abdo, content creator behind @abdokhj, added: “It felt right to be with Reach and to work closely with Ihab. He has been in a content creator’s shoes and understands the creative process. We’ve worked together on multiple campaigns in the past year and the experience with Reach has been unique. We look forward to growing with them.”

To find out more about Reach and its 360 degree marketing services, please visit: https://reachdxb.me/ or follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reachdxb.

About Reach

Reach is a boutique agency passionate about crafting marketing solutions for brands across various lifestyle categories. With our motto "The World is Within Reach," we embody the spirit of elevating brands to their fullest potential, connecting them with their ideal audiences. Headquartered in Dubai, our unwavering mission is to emerge as a premier Marketing & PR agency in the UAE, your ultimate destination for all your marketing requirements.

