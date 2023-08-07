Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced a strategic partnership with AD Gaming, a government-led initiative aimed at fostering the game development industry in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration aims to create a thriving gaming ecosystem by providing a cutting-edge Razer-branded Gaming Zone and subsidized gear for local and global game developers.

AD Gaming is actively building a comprehensive ecosystem for game development in Abu Dhabi. It offers discounted space for game development companies, allowing global enterprises to set up regional hubs and local developers to operate at low costs. Other leading tech firms like Unity and Nvidia have teamed with AD Gaming to further promote these businesses by giving developers access to teams and infrastructure. As part of the collaboration, Razer has built a state-of-the-art 16-seater Gaming Zone on the AD Gaming premises. For an immersive gaming experience, this unique gaming space features Razer-branded chairs, DT cases, and top-notch Razer peripherals. The zone is available for startups to test builds, run simulations, and host demo events while also getting assistance from the AD gaming community team. Razer will routinely host gaming events and give away exciting prizes to community members.

"This strategic partnership with AD Gaming Hub marks a significant milestone in our long-term commitment to supporting the growth of the game development industry in Abu Dhabi and the broader Middle East region," said Ignacio Sune, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Razer. "By providing a Gaming Zone equipped with Razer's cutting-edge gear and offering discounted high-end equipment to game development businesses, we aim to empower and inspire the local gaming community to create innovative and immersive gaming experiences."

In addition to the Gaming Zone, Razer is offering a unique opportunity to game development businesses within the AD Gaming community. These businesses can acquire Razer's award-winning hardware at discounted prices, giving them access to cutting-edge tools for testing and development. Razer will provide a 10–30% discount on the equipment, and the product list will be updated continuously to reflect new releases.

“AD Gaming’s ethos is about providing an environment where any kind of gaming business can thrive,” said Sultan Al Riyami, Head of Gaming and Esports at AD Gaming. “In bringing another one of the industry’s most recognized brands to our community, we are providing a truly unique service to our members whilst simultaneously demonstrating the gravitational pull that Abu Dhabi has for global gaming giants.”

ABOUT AD GAMING



AD Gaming is a government-led initiative that amasses the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to transform the Emirate into a global gaming hub. With a focus on talent development, game development and esports, AD Gaming is accelerating the growth of the region’s gaming industry, providing career opportunities for aspiring talent and creating world class content from the capital of the UAE.

Fostering an environment of innovation and knowledge, AD Gaming provides a support system for the next generation of game developers and players, businesses, and fans alike.

AD Gaming is powered by the collaboration of multiple Abu Dhabi-based government and commercial organizations, as well as content creators and gamers, all with the shared passion to see locally produced content on the world’s gaming stage.

