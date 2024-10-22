Dubai, UAE: RAYNE is transforming how the Middle East’s leading multinationals, start-ups, and government entities access top legal talent through flexible legal resourcing solutions. Co-founded by industry experts Sarah Jones and Oliver Berger, RAYNE connects high-calibre legal professionals with businesses requiring specialised in-house legal support, providing seamless integration of legal expertise into critical projects and contracts.

As the demand for senior-level legal advisory continues to rise, RAYNE offers a tailored solution that allows companies to engage top-tier talent in-house on flexible terms, ensuring excellence without the obligations of making permanent hires. RAYNE’s approach blends flexibility with agility, filling gaps in capacity or capability and delivering exceptionally high-calibre legal support precisely when needed, without the strings attached to permanent contracts.

“Flexible working is increasingly recognised as a strategic advantage, and we are leading the conversation,” says Sarah Jones, Co-Founder of RAYNE. “Our clients are at the forefront of their industries and require access to the highest-quality expertise, tailored to meet the dynamic demands they face.”

A new perspective on workplace flexibility

RAYNE is reshaping the narrative around flexibility in the Middle East legal sector, recognising that project, contract, and fractional offerings are essential for providing companies with the legal support they need without long-term commitments. At the same time, RAYNE is providing flexible working solutions to a raft of high-calibre legal professionals.

“We believe in empowering professionals to define how, when, and why they work,” adds Oliver Berger, Co-Founder of RAYNE. “Our model enables individuals to maintain a fulfilling professional career while contributing their expertise effectively. Whether for key projects, leave cover, or peak periods, our professionals bring immediate value to short- and long-term engagements.”

About RAYNE

