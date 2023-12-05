Dubai: Rayna Tours, the leading tour operator in UAE, has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform.

Founded in 2006, Rayna Tours primarily focuses on serving the UAE as its primary market, with secondary markets including India, GCC countries, the USA, the UK, Europe, and Canada.

With this new partnership, the leading tour operator plans to leverage data-driven insights for personalized customer engagement, improve user experiences, and boost loyalty.

“Travel is a significant investment, and travellers seek confidence in their choices. Meaningful engagement, with personalized interactions and transparent information, builds trust. Engaging customers throughout their journey ensures their needs are met, leading to satisfaction, return bookings, and referrals. This is where we think our partnership with MoEngage will be fruitful”, said Rajkumar Gaikwad, Business Head, Rayna Tours.

Using MoEngage’s intelligent platform, Rayna Tours aims to increase customer retention, drive higher booking conversion rates, and ultimately boost revenue.

“Our experience with MoEngage has been positive, empowering us to optimize engagement strategies and drive better outcomes in the travel industry. By leveraging MoEngage's insights and engagement capabilities, we anticipate a measurable impact on our bottom line”, said Rajkumar, Business Head, Rayna Tours.

“We are stoked to be the proud partners of Rayna Tours. The brand has always kept a customer-centric approach and with the help of our partnership, we further plan to strengthen it”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success at MoEngage.

Rayna Tours joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Azadea, Jazeera Airways, Alsaif Gallery, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly users. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About Rayna Tours

Headquartered in Dubai, Rayna Tours has branches in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, and Pune (India), besides operating over 70 travel outlets across Dubai’s major four-star and five-star hotels. Their leadership represents in-depth experience across a wide spectrum of tour categories, but is entrenched in one fundamental principle: to structure travel programs and services exactly according to their clients’ unique travel needs. With proven excellence in arranging personalized tours, the travel specialists can organize your dream holiday creatively and effectively.

