In a strategic move that reflects the strength of Egyptian–Emirati cooperation in the real estate development sector, Rayat for Real Estate Investment and Project Management announced the launch of its first project in Egypt, “Malaz Residence” in 6th of October City, with investments exceeding EGP 20 billion.

This comes through the company’s acquisition and development of phases five and six of the Garden Hills project on a total area of 42 acres, and the establishment of the new Malaz Residence compound, through an investment alliance comprising the Rashid Ali Al Jabri Group (UAE), Dr. Diaa El-Din Ibrahim, a number of leading Egyptian and Arab investors, and Rayat for Investment and Project Management.

Statement by Mr. Rashid Al Jabri

Mr. Rashid Al Jabri, Chairman of Rashid Al Jabri Investment Group, said:

> “Malaz Residence represents a strong breakthrough for the company in the Egyptian market. It reflects our vision of delivering integrated residential communities that combine quality and luxury at competitive prices. The project spans 42 acres in the heart of the northern expansions of 6th of October City and includes around 2,450 residential units of varying sizes to meet the needs of different customer segments.”

He added:

> “We are committed to offering flexible payment plans starting with only a 10% down payment and long-term installments to enable a wider base of customers to own property, while maintaining the highest standards of finishing and services.”

Al Jabri confirmed that Rayat aims to expand in strategic locations during the coming phase, most notably the North Coast, New Cairo, and the New Administrative Capital, strengthening the company’s position as one of the strongest new players in the Egyptian market.

Statement by the Managing Director & Engineering Consultant: Dr. Diaa El-Din Ibrahim

Dr. Diaa El-Din Ibrahim, Managing Director and Engineering Consultant, stated:

> “Our consultancy office oversees all engineering aspects of the project to ensure adherence to the highest standards of quality and modern design. Our goal is to make Malaz Residence a model for integrated residential projects that combine contemporary urban planning with outstanding services, offering real value to investors and clients alike.”

He added:

> “We affirm that the project will be delivered within three years, reflecting the strength of Rayat’s planning and execution capabilities, supported by its investment alliance. Additionally, we are focusing on integrating smart services along with recreational and social facilities to create a fully integrated community that meets the needs of the modern Egyptian family.

Project Details & Key Features

Project Area: 42 acres in the northern expansions of 6th of October City

Number of Units: 2,450 units with diverse sizes

Delivery Timeline: 3 years

Payment Plans: Starting with a 10% down payment and long-term installments

Facilities: Green areas, sports courts, social clubs, schools, mosques, and modern architectural design providing comfort and luxury

Rayat’s Future Expansion Plan

Mr. Rashid Al Jabri emphasized:

> “Our future plan focuses on sustainable expansion in the Egyptian market through high-end residential and commercial projects in strategic locations such as the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, and the North Coast, aiming to position Rayat as a leading real estate developer in the coming years.”

Dr. Diaa El-Din Ibrahim added:

> “Expansion will not be limited to residential compounds but will also include mixed-use projects combining residential, commercial, and service components. This reflects the company’s commitment to delivering true value to both investors and customers while adhering to modern engineering and environmental standards.”

Malaz Residence: A Strong Beginning for a Promising Series of Projects

The launch of Malaz Residence marks Rayat Real Estate’s powerful entry into the Egyptian market, supported by a national–Emirati alliance capable of creating a real impact in the development sector. The company aims to deliver modern residential communities that match the finest global standards, with an unwavering commitment to quality – luxury – competitiveness in all upcoming projects.