Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Ras Al Khaimah’s property market is witnessing a remarkable upswing, with the value of freehold apartment sales rising by 242 percent between Q2 2017 and Q2 2025, according to official data from the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Statistics Centre. Based on figures from the RAK Municipality, total sales jumped from AED 46.45 million in Q2 2017 to AED 159.18 million in Q2 2025, underscoring the emirate’s growing appeal as a real estate and investment destination.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments said: “Building on this momentum, we are pleased to unveil Colibri Views, a landmark residential tower redefining lifestyle and innovation within RAK Central, the emirate’s emerging business and leisure district. We have introduced this flagship project in collaboration with global football legend Patrice Evra as it features the world’s first-ever rooftop football simulator; a performance-driven wellness experience designed by Evra himself.”

Located just seven minutes from the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort, the Middle East’s first and world’s largest integrated resort valued at USD 5.1 billion, Colibri Views offers residents proximity to Ras Al Khaimah’s strongest growth catalyst, expected to boost annual tourist arrivals from 1.1 million to 5 million by 2030.

Rising across two podium levels and 31 floors, the tower embodies RAK Central’s Live-Work-Play vision. It offers fully furnished residences with modular layouts, co-working lounges, open-air business decks, and over 30 lifestyle amenities including a Sky Observatory Deck with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, Wynn Resort, Al Hamra Golf Course, and Al Marjan Island. Residents can also enjoy an intimate Cigar Lounge and flexible workspaces for executives.

With high rental yields, strong capital appreciation potential, and a three-year post-handover payment plan, Colibri Views offers investors a compelling entry into one of the UAE’s fastest-growing markets.

“As RAK Central evolves into a hub for Fortune 500 and tech free-zone companies, Colibri Views stands as a defining symbol of the emirate’s transformation, where architecture, innovation, and wellness meet at the skyline,” Charapenak concluded.

About Major Developments:

Major Developments is a UAE-based real estate company specializing in delivering luxury living experiences across prime locations. Known for their commitment to quality, and innovation Major Developments create bespoke residential projects that redefine modern living dedicated to enhancing lifestyles through architectural excellence and cutting-edge amenities, designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and elegance, catering to the evolving needs of discerning homeowners and investors. For more information, pls visit https://majordevelopments.ae/.