DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ras Al Khaimah International Airport announced at the Dubai Airshow the development of a new VVIP terminal and private jet hangar, enhancing the Emirate’s appeal as a global entertainment and tourism hub.

The project, in collaboration with Falcon Executive Aviation (part of Alex Group Investment), is a key pillar of Ras Al Khaimah’s aviation and tourism growth strategy. The airport, located just 15 minutes from premier beach resorts, will become a gateway for high-value visitors.

Falcon Executive Aviation will develop and operate a Fixed Base Operation (FBO) facility featuring a 1,500 sq m luxury terminal, an 8,000 sq m multi-purpose hangar and 9,000 sq m of apron and parking areas.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of RAK International Airport, said: “This marks a major milestone that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s ability to welcome high-value visitors, investors and partners, and supports the sustainable growth of the tourism sector.”

Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder and Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said: “This expansion reflects Alex Group’s commitment to elevating private aviation services across the UAE, combining luxury, operational capability and advanced sustainability standards.”

The VVIP terminal features a Royal lounge, four VVIP lounges, premium hospitality areas, aircraft parking, a helipad and space for future vertical mobility. The facility will meet international aviation standards, offering high privacy, efficiency and the Falcon Signature Experience. Designed for LEED Gold certification, it integrates solar power, electric ground support equipment and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capability to support net-zero operational emissions.

Construction will take 15 months, with opening scheduled for Q1 2027.

Media Inquiries

Ines Nacerddine

Director of Marketing - Aviation

Alex Group Investment

Email: ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com