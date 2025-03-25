Collaboration Formally Endorsed by the Saudi Arabian National Technology Development Programme (NTDP)

Bristol, UK & Riyadh, KSA – RANsemi, a British wireless semiconductor innovator specialising in 5G Open RAN baseband technologies, today announced that it is collaborating with ACES, a leading Saudi Arabian neutral host operator, in a strategic Open RAN partnership. The partnership, endorsed and funded by the Saudi Arabian National Technology Development Programme (NTDP) under the umbrella of the Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), aims to advance 5G Open RAN and small cell technologies and innovations nationwide.

The partnership between ACES and RANsemi is developing a class-leading 5G Open RAN neutral host small cell system. The project has brought together the unique strengths of both companies, leveraging RANsemi’s 5G baseband expertise and ACES’ in-house RF design capabilities.

The NTDP and MCIT seek to transform the Kingdom into a leader in the information technology field by promoting sustainable development and innovation. This is being achieved by supporting and enabling national companies to expand their global presence, adopt advanced technologies, and foster international partnerships to achieve their technological goals.

“We are delighted to partner with RANsemi on this pivotal project that has the potential to transform Open RAN neutral host and private network adoption in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” said Dr Akram Aburas, Group CEO of ACES. “With the esteemed endorsement of the NTDP, and expertly guided by MCIT, we are confident in our ability to drive innovation and make significant advances in 5G Open RAN and small cells deployments in collaboration with our global partner, RANsemi. This partnership has been a key factor in our achievements.”

“ACES’ vision aligns perfectly with our goals at RANsemi to deliver class-leading Open RAN products to market – we are thrilled to be working in collaboration,” said Peter Claydon, CEO of RANsemi. “This partnership is a prime example of our efforts to partner effectively to realise the full potential of our joint technologies in successfully addressing real-world challenges. We’ve been working with ACES behind the scenes for some time, and we are pleased that we can now publicly bring this 5G Open RAN project to fruition.”

The NTDP has expressed its support for this initiative, recognising its potential to contribute significantly to national interests in innovation and technological growth. The project is already underway, with both companies actively committed to ensuring its success. RANsemi and ACES will jointly demonstrate the prototype system at the Small Cells World Summit (SCWS) in London, 3-4 June 2025.

To learn more about ACES neutral host technologies, visit aces-co.com.

To learn more about RANsemi 5G Open RAN baseband SoCs, visit ransemi.com.

About RANsemi

RANsemi, the 5G Open RAN baseband specialist, is a British semiconductor company that develops Open RAN standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 5G and 4G radio access networks (RANs). The company is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in 5G technologies. It aims to empower wireless innovation by delivering class-leading technology and products at the heart of the RAN.

RANsemi, registered in England and Wales, is privately funded and headquartered in Bristol, UK. It has established sales and support offices in India, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the USA.

RANsemi 5G/4G silicon and software products conform with Small Cell Forum (SCF) and O-RAN Alliance specifications and are 3GPP-compliant. RANsemi products have been integrated with leading stack and RFIC vendors and deployed in commercial networks worldwide.

For more information, visit ransemi.com.

About ACES

ACES, a Digital infrastructure Neutral Host licensed by CST in Saudi Arabia and DoT in India. ACES provide In-Building Solutions, Wi-Fi-DAS, Fiber Optics, Data Centers and Managed Services. We at ACES design, build, manage and enables Telecom-Operators, Airports, Metros, Railways, Smart & Safe Cities, MEGA projects. With its operations footprint in countries from ASIA, Europe, APAC, GCC and North-Africa with diverse projects portfolio and with focus on futuristic ICT technologies like Small-cells, ORAN, Cloud-Computing. ACES is serving nearly 2 billion worldwide annual users.

The company’s R&D department actively engages with IEEE, 5G, 6G, and Open RAN initiatives. The R&D department serves as a brilliant extension of ACES, playing a vital role in driving innovation and technological advancement. ACES has established a state-of-the-art lab facility dedicated to the design and development of shareable 5G small cell hardware and software, enhancing innovation in 5G technology. ACES R&D has been actively involved in research initiatives, resulting in Research Publications, Intellectual Property Registrations, Prototype Development, KPI dashboard.

For more information, visit aces-co.com.