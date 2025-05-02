Dubai, UAE: Ramasat, the modern evolution of a historic British perfume house originally established in 1971, proudly announces the opening of its newest boutique at The Dubai Mall. Located on the first floor, directly opposite The Waterfall, the boutique invites guests to embark on an immersive olfactory journey where British precision meets Arabian soul.

The brand traces its origins to a British fragrance house founded in 1971. It was later acquired and reimagined by an Emirati group specializing in perfume design and creation, giving rise to Ramasat. Today, the brand bridges the refinement of British perfumery with the richness and depth of Arabian fragrance traditions—crafting perfumes that embody cultural harmony, timeless sophistication, and bold creativity.

The boutique’s interior reflects this fusion, seamlessly blending contemporary elegance with rich textures, intricate details, and a sense of timeless design. Every element speaks to Ramasat’s dedication to craftsmanship, authenticity, and the sensory art of perfumery.

Guests are invited to explore Ramasat’s signature editions, including the prestigious Al Meydan Edition, the radiant Gold Line, and other beloved creations each fragrance a tribute to storytelling through scent, capturing the spirit and traditions of Arabian culture in every bottle.

Commenting on the opening, Prescillia Le Fur, Brand Manager of Ramasat, said:

“The Dubai Mall, as a global icon of luxury and refinement, provides the perfect stage for Ramasat’s next chapter. We are honored to share our creations with discerning guests from around the world, offering them a true encounter with the art of niche perfumery reimagined.”

The boutique welcomes visitors daily from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM. To discover the world of Ramasat and explore its exquisite collections, visit https://ramasat.com