Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is set to highlight the dynamic growth opportunities in the UAE's construction sector at this year’s Big 5 Global exhibition, taking place at Dubai World Trade Center.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “As the UAE’s construction industry continues to expand—commanding 44% of new projects in the MENA region—now is the perfect time for global construction enterprises to establish their presence here. Ras Al Khaimah alone hosts over 1,000 projects valued at more than USD 75 billion, including the USD 5 billion Wynn Resort project. Given its strategic location, which provides access to major logistical hubs, the emirate is well-positioned to support the construction sector. As home to international firms such as Peikko Group, Sobha Modular, and Hira Industries, RAKEZ is a key force for startups, SMEs, and investors seeking substantial growth and expansion. At Big 5 Global, we are showcasing how RAKEZ serves as the premier hub for construction companies looking to tap into the opportunities we offer.”

RAKEZ offers seamless access to global markets and the rapidly growing local economy. The economic zone creates a comprehensive, business-friendly ecosystem that supports businesses in every step of their establishment and expansion. This includes licensing, providing the right facility for business operations, assistance with necessary approvals, visa processing, connections to financing options, and introductions to key suppliers and partners. Such a nurturing environment enables businesses to efficiently manage logistics, access specialised workforce, and build essential industry connections, thereby streamlining their entry and operations within the UAE.

The recent expansions of Peikko Group, Sobha Modular, and Hira Industries within RAKEZ highlight the potential for construction firms to thrive. These companies have also boosted their regional operations by leveraging RAKEZ’s robust infrastructure and services.

Investors and companies attending the Big 5 Global Exhibition are encouraged to visit the RAKEZ stand to learn more about the unique advantages and competitive edge RAKEZ offers. The event serves as an excellent platform for stakeholders to discover how they can benefit from the booming construction sector in the UAE.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.