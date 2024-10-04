Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and China’s Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone (Tianjin FTZ) entities entered into a landmark partnership to strengthen economic ties and foster cross-border opportunities between Ras Al Khaimah and China. The business relations were formalised through a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with China (Tianjin) Pilot Free Trade Zone and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement was signed by Zhu Changcun, Director General of the Office of China (Tianjin) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administration, and Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. Additionally, Jallad signed an MoU with Xu Haitao, Director of the Investment Promotion Bureau at the Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone Administrative Committee. The signing marks the start of joint efforts in facilitating trade, investment opportunities, and industry development between the two regions.

Through this collaboration, RAKEZ and Tianjin FTZ seek to accelerate mutual growth by attracting foreign direct investment and enhancing the economic ecosystems in both regions. It will also enable the exchange of expertise and resources, fostering the development of key sectors while positioning both zones as prime destinations for cross-border business expansion and collaboration.

Jallad said, “The Strategic Cooperation Agreement and MoU between RAKEZ and Tianjin FTZ mark a transformative step towards strengthening the industrial capabilities of Ras Al Khaimah and enhancing our global partnerships. Our collaborations with various Chinese business groups, and now a free zone, are part of our mission to foster economic growth and sustainability while also driving local and regional development. By uniting our resources and visions, we are setting the stage for a future where both regions thrive through mutual support and shared opportunities in key sectors.” He further added, “RAKEZ is home to over 250 Chinese businesses thriving across diverse sectors like manufacturing, trading, hi-tech, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. This alliance strengthens our commitment to support Chinese investors looking to enter the Middle Eastern markets through Ras Al Khaimah. Recently, we have marked a significant uptick in interest from Chinese firms, drawn by our strategic location and robust business solutions. This increasing engagement from China reflects our position as a premier international business hub, particularly appealing in times when global markets are in search of sustainable growth opportunities.”

Yin Xiaofeng, the Party Secretary of CPC Committee of Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, the President of the Administrative Committee of Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone, and the Deputy President of China (Tianjin) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administration, pointed out that, “The Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone has significant locational advantages, a strong industrial foundation, and comprehensive production factors, along with a leading edge in institutional innovation.” He expressed a desire “to strengthen cooperation with the RAKEZ in fields such as petrochemicals, renewable energy, shipping and logistics, marine economy, automotive trade, and industrial investment, to complement each other’s strengths in technology, capital, resources, markets, and other aspects, achieving win-win development”. Simultaneously, he emphasised making full use of RAKEZ’s advantages as a gateway hub to the Middle East, South Asia, and North Africa, with superior transportation conditions and highly liberal policies for investment, trade, and foreign exchange as well among other policies. This will help Tianjin enterprises expand into Ras Al Khaimah, enter the Middle East, and pursue overseas development, fruitfully collaborating across the two regions.

RAKEZ continues to deepen its engagement with China, focusing on long-term collaboration that drives innovation, economic growth, and mutual prosperity. These efforts are aimed at positioning both regions for future success, creating a foundation for sustainable development and expanding opportunities in emerging sectors.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Tianjin FTZ:

Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone (Tianjin FTZ) is one of China’s leading free trade zones, located in the port city of Tianjin. Located in Binhai New Area, Tianjin, it covers an area of 119.9 square kilometers, including Tianjin Port Dongjiang Area, Tianjin Airport Area, and Binhai New Area CBD.There are about 90,000 market entities, including more than 3,000 foreign-funded enterprises. Over 200 of Fortune Global 500 enterprises have invested in this area. It serves as a gateway for trade and investment, offering numerous benefits and incentives for businesses, particularly in manufacturing, logistics, and financial services. Now, Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone is the second largest aircraft leasing center in the world, the largest ship and offshore engineering platform leasing center in China, and the largest international auto trading port in northern China. New business models of trade in service such as bonded maintenance, bonded processing, bonded display, bonded warehousing and bonded R&D have developed rapidly, forming a strong capacity for supporting industrial development.

About Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone:

Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone was established in 1991 with the approval of The State Council. It is the second free trade zone in China, the first in the north, the largest in the north and the second largest in China. The planned area is 223.2 square kilometers, composed of three areas: airport, port and harbor, and the actual management area is 173.2 square kilometers. Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone is a national Marine economic development demonstration zone, a national Marine equipment innovative industrial cluster, a national airport logistics hub, a core functional area of the international aviation logistics center, a national foreign trade transformation and upgrading base (Marine equipment), a demonstration zone for ecological civilization construction, and a national demonstration base for new industrialization industries. Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone focuses on the development of high-end equipment manufacturing, food processing and manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing (aerospace, railway, shipping), bulk trade, modern service industry and other leading industries. Based on the resource endowment and location advantages of the airport, port and seaport areas, the free trade zone has continuously optimized its industrial structure and layout, and initially formed a development pattern with distinct functions and characteristics, leading enterprises, high-end projects, and perfect industrial chain.