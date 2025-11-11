Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has teamed up with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, to streamline access to corporate banking services for SMEs and larger enterprises within the RAKEZ ecosystem.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Compass Coworking Centre by Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, and Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer at RAKEZ.

The collaboration aims to fast-track and simplify the opening of business accounts for RAKEZ investors through a dedicated banking support channel and, in the next phase, digital API integration between both parties’ systems. This integration will allow the direct transmission of account application data, reduce processing time and limit paperwork.

As part of the agreement, RAKEZ will also feature Emirates NBD as a strategic banking partner across its investor platforms, enabling direct access to the bank’s corporate account opening portal.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “Access to the right financial support can make all the difference for a growing business. Through this collaboration with Emirates NBD, we are making that access faster, smarter, and more aligned with the ambitions of our SME and corporate community. It is about creating real value at every stage of the business journey – from set-up to scale-up and beyond – and we remain deeply committed to enabling their success every step of the way.”

Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “As a leading national bank, we are committed to empowering businesses with key financing support to enhance their growth ambitions. We are pleased to join hands with RAKEZ to further our commitment by making Business Banking more accessible, efficient and digitally connected for investors within their ecosystem.”

He added: “The collaboration combines RAKEZ’s innovative investment platform with Emirates NBD’s robust banking infrastructure, thus empowering entrepreneurs and enterprises to focus on what truly matters — building and scaling their businesses”.

This alliance reflects RAKEZ’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business in Ras Al Khaimah and ensuring that investors have access to reliable, growth-oriented financial infrastructure. By integrating tailored banking support into the investment journey, RAKEZ continues to position the emirate as a competitive and investor-ready environment that empowers companies to build, expand and succeed with confidence.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 35,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

