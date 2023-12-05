Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is taking part in Big 5 Global to help construction startups, SMEs, manufacturers and investors set up and expand their operations in Ras Al Khaimah. The event is going to take place at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) – until 7 December.

RAKEZ’s decision to participate in Big 5 Global underlines its dedication to the industry and reflects a plethora of opportunities for investors in the business realm of Ras Al Khaimah and the wider UAE.

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, stated: "The UAE's construction industry is on track for a robust 3.3% expansion this year, with a projected value exceeding USD 133 billion by 2027, as reported by the Global Data Report. We firmly believe that we can contribute to these figures, setting the stage for construction and building materials companies, through our participation in Big 5 Global.”

He added: “Our goal is not only to enhance growth prospects for construction and building materials companies but also to assist them in reaching broader markets. These significant growth prospects offer extensive opportunities for companies and investors within our nation. Therefore, our aim is to take the lead in seizing these opportunities, facilitating the growth and global expansion of all stakeholders.”

During the event, RAKEZ actively forges connections with investors, key decision-makers, and industry pioneers, underscoring its efforts to unveil the vast array of investment opportunities and the business-friendly ecosystem Ras Al Khaimah offers.

The economic zone is becoming an optimal growth environment for numerous construction firms that have chosen RAKEZ as their launchpad for expansion. Fabcon Industrial Services, a specialist in steel fabrication and construction, serves as a prime illustration of a company reaping the rewards of the RAKEZ business ecosystem. Binu Jacob, the firm's General Manager, said, "Over the last 16 years, we have consistently experienced potential growth, expanding our facilities and undertaking projects from around the world. This success can be attributed to RAKEZ, who is providing exceptional support in terms of infrastructure and government interfaces, allowing us to concentrate on our business."

Similarly, Fala Group Vice Chairman, Hani Ihsan Kurbaj added, “We set up Fala Asphalt Industry with RAKEZ in 2012 and our organisation has undergone a great deal of change since then. We got governmental infrastructural projects, hired more employees, welcomed diversity and gender balance in the workplace, and diversified our investments in the UAE and overseas. In all this, RAKEZ has been our supportive strategic partner understanding our needs and always working hand-in-hand with us. We are optimistic that if we continue like this, we can double our efforts to expand in the years to come.”

RAKEZ is recognised as a prominent leader driving progress in the construction sector, actively aiding investors in their endeavours. At this year's Big 5 Global, the economic zone is enhancing its proficiency and offerings for both emerging and well-established companies seeking to broaden their global presence.

To explore RAKEZ's exclusive business set-up offer, which includes a licence with no cost for 2 years, and to engage with its team of company formation experts, investors are encouraged to visit the RAKEZ stand located in DWTC during Big 5 Global.

