Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully wrapped up a week-long roadshow across key Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, further advancing its long-standing collaboration with India.

Led by RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, the delegation aimed to deepen business ties and foster strategic relations with Indian investors and enterprises. He said, “India is a key market for us and home to one of our strongest investor communities. Our relationship with Indian businesses goes beyond participation in events and exhibitions. We have built deep-rooted connections through years of continuous engagement, and we are proud to be the go-to hub for thousands of Indian companies expanding into the UAE and beyond. This roadshow was part of our ongoing commitment to enabling Indian investors to thrive globally from our base in Ras Al Khaimah.”

The delegation commenced its visit in Hyderabad at the Expand Middle East event hosted by international business advisory firm TConsult, where RAKEZ signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC). The MoU, signed by Jallad and WTITC Chairman Sundeep Makthala, is set to bolster cross-border collaboration, particularly empowering the Telugu business community to access global opportunities through Ras Al Khaimah. The RAKEZ team also visited T-Hub, an innovation campus, and T-Works, one of the largest prototyping centres in India.

In Mumbai, RAKEZ joined the UAE–India Start-up Series’ launch at the Mumbai Start-up Sundowner, an initiative by the UAE-India CEPA Council to identify and support high-potential Indian startups. The team also engaged with the UAE Ambassador to India – H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, CEPA Council Director Ahmed Aljneibi, and Bombay Industries Association President Hitesh Shah to explore further economic cooperation.

RAKEZ is already home to over 9,500 Indian investors, making India the top contributor to its community of over 35,000 companies. Major Indian enterprises like Mahindra, MSSL, Dabur Naturelle, Ashok Leyland, and Xpro Dielectric Films (part of the Birla Group) have found success operating from RAKEZ, which supports a broad spectrum of industries from manufacturing to FMCG and automotive.

With its cost-effective set-up options, strong connectivity to regional and global markets, and tailored support for startups, SMEs, and industrial players, RAKEZ continues to stand out as a preferred destination for Indian businesses. Its partnerships with major Indian industry organisations such as Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), All India Association of Industries (AIAI), UAE-India CEPA Council, Indian Economic Trade Organisation (ITEO), and The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), further reinforce its commitment to empowering Indian enterprises to scale globally from the economic zone.

The India roadshow is part of RAKEZ’s broader international outreach strategy, through which it actively engages with key global markets to attract high-potential investors and foster strategic partnerships. As RAKEZ continues to expand its international presence, it remains committed to providing a robust and enabling environment for businesses to establish and grow via Ras Al Khaimah.

