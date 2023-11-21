Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Customs Department, co-hosted a special dinner event to RAKEZ clients hailing from critical industries including trade, F&B, manufacturing, and vehicle armor. This exclusive event was designed to offer invaluable insights into customs clearance processes at free zone gates and updates on the latest customs services, including timelines and required documents.

The highlight of the evening was the MoU signing ceremony of the 'Top 10’ initiative between RAKEZ, represented by Group CEO Ramy Jallad, and RAK Customs Department represented by Director General Dr Mohammed Al Mehrzi. This strategic initiative aims to offer advantages and incentives to industrial companies that consistently demonstrate strict adherence to customs laws, procedures, and RAKEZ regulations, while maintaining a clean record with no violations or warnings.

On this occasion, Jallad said: "The signing of the 'Top 10' MoU reaffirms our steadfast commitment to promoting and acknowledging clients who consistently uphold regulations and strive for excellence in their business operations. This initiative stands as a testament to the outstanding achievements of our clients, not only enriching RAKEZ's reputation but also contributing significantly to the flourishing business landscape of Ras Al Khaimah.

“We take pride in these companies and are excited to recognise their continued success as they excel in the industrial landscape. The MoU we have inked will grant them exclusive privileges and incentives, further motivating and supporting their ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance and operational excellence," he added.

Dr Al Mehrzi said: “The ‘Top 10’ Initiative provides many incentivizing opportunities to the business sector and for the expansion of trade volume, with the intention of promoting the position of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as one of the best investment destinations in the UAE and the region. This initiative is also aimed at building trust and cooperation bridges between the Customs Department and the top investors in the free zones and closing the gap between different points of view regarding customs procedures. Under the ‘Top 10’, the most suitable procedures will be developed to meet the needs of the free zone work environment whilst enforcing all relevant legislation and laws that are promulgated by the competent departments, authorities and ministries.”

