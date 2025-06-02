Ras Al Khaimah: In a major milestone for Ras Al Khaimah’s commercial real estate landscape, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Marjan have appointed global property consultancy, JLL, as the exclusive leasing advisor for RAK Central HQ, the flagship office development within the broader RAK Central masterplan. A first-of-its-kind Grade-A commercial district in the Emirate, RAK Central is expected to drive business and tourism development, unlock job opportunities, and redefine lifestyle in Ras Al Khaimah.

The appointment was formalised during an official signing ceremony attended by Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ; Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan; and James Allan, CEO of JLL Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Commenting on the leasing partnership, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “Appointing JLL as the exclusive leasing advisor for RAK Central HQ is a key milestone in our strategy to attract high-quality, long-term occupiers to Ras Al Khaimah. This development goes beyond physical space, it is about creating a Grade A business environment that meets the evolving needs of global companies, with smart design, sustainability, and access to a supportive economic ecosystem. With JLL’s global expertise and deep market insights, we are confident in our ability to position RAK Central HQ as the emirate’s premier destination for multinational tenants.”

Strategically located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Street, along the E11 highway, RAK Central is the centrepiece of a larger mixed-use development, offering an integrated work-live-play environment to attract international businesses and top-tier talent. The development spans over 435,000 ft2, with more than 882,600 ft2 of leasable space, including Grade A offices, high-end retail, F&B outlets, and premium amenities.

Positioned at the heart of this masterplan, RAK Central HQ is expected to become Ras Al Khaimah’s largest business hub and will be anchored by five LEED Gold-certified towers. Construction is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026, with a full commercial launch planned for Q1 2027. JLL will lead the exclusive leasing of all office and retail components within the HQ, with pre-leasing and tenant engagement already underway.

The HQ targets multinational blue-chip tenants, offering flexible layouts, open-plan workspaces, high ceilings, and cutting-edge infrastructure. Ground-floor retail and F&B options will be complemented by landscaped parks, shaded walkways, and outdoor seating areas, delivering a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly environment focused on accessibility, wellbeing, and experience.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said: “RAK Central HQ is a significant investment in the future of Ras Al Khaimah, offering a premier opportunity for market-leading firms seeking Grade A commercial spaces in a prime location. Leveraging JLL’s professional services will attract top-tier tenants in both the office and retail sectors, maximising the long-term value of this landmark development for our investors and contributing to the Emirate's economic diversification.”

James Allan, CEO of JLL Middle East and Africa JLL, said: “JLL is proud to be the exclusive leasing advisor for RAK Central HQ, a unique Grade A commercial hub in the heart of a world-class community. This innovative development is set to become the premier headquarters location for leading regional and global businesses, and JLL’s appointment reflects the developers' commitment to implementing best-in-class global leasing processes to elevate commercial and retail accommodation standards in the region.”

This joint initiative between RAKEZ and Marjan represents a shared commitment to redefining commercial real estate in Ras Al Khaimah, delivering an environment that meets international standards and supports the emirate’s long-term economic vision.

To explore leasing opportunities at RAK Central HQ, please contact Ben Johnston, Director, Offices and Business Space Leasing from JLL at ben.johnston@eu.jll.com

