Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026

Open for Business, delivering with consistency

Across all products and services for our Corporate, SME, and Retail Clients. We remain open for business, supporting customers through short-term disruption while continuing to support their long-term ambitions.

All-time high quarterly profit after tax

Supported by industry leading net interest margin of 4.0% & CASA ratio of 65.6% and boosted by the gain on sale of the merchant acquiring business of d 473M.

Robust balance sheet growth with ample liquidity​

Business momentum in Q1’26 was supported by double-digit YoY growth in assets and deposits. Total assets reached d 107.3B, up 18% YoY, while customer deposits increased to d 74.3B, up 22% YoY, with ELAR at 17.7% reinforcing the Bank’s strong liquidity position.

Resilient asset quality, prudent risk management and strong capital​

Impaired loans ratio improved to 1.9% from 2.4% year‑on‑year, reflecting disciplined underwriting and supported by one of the highest provision coverage ratios sector-wide, at 277% as of Mar’26. Capital adequacy at 18.7%, well above regulatory requirement.

Outstanding returns​

In Q1’26 shareholder returns improved further with return on common equity at 29.9%, up from 22.4% in Q1’25 and return on assets at 3.9%, up from 3.2% in Q1’25​ – lifted by the strategic divestiture of the merchant acquiring business.

About RAKBANK

We’re RAKBANK.

Banking should feel simple. Human. Helpful. So that’s the kind we build.

Since 1976, we’ve been helping people and businesses across the UAE grow with confidence, giving them the tools, the support, and the trust to make things happen. We started as a community bank and grew into one of the country’s most dynamic financial institutions. What’s never changed is our belief that banking should work for people, not the other way around.

Today, we’re leading a new chapter, one that combines smart digital innovation with genuine human connection. We call it digital with a human touch.

We serve customers across every segment through our Personal Banking Group (PBG), Business Banking Group (BBG), and Wholesale Banking Group (WBG). As the UAE’s go-to SME bank, we’re helping thousands of businesses grow and thrive with seamless, digital-first banking.

Our group also includes Skiply, the region’s leading school payments app; Protego, our next-generation insurance aggregator; and RAK Insurance, one of the UAE’s most trusted insurers, together creating an ecosystem that makes life simpler and safer for our customers.

From empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to launching the UAE’s first crypto brokerage for retail customers and our own AI-powered digital assistant, we’re shaping the future of banking while keeping the heart of it the same: people.

RAKBANK — Digital with a human touch.

For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae.

Alternatively, you can connect with us on our social media platforms:

• X.com/rakbanklive

• Instagram.com/rakbank

• tiktok.com/@rakbank

• https://www.linkedin.com/company/rakbank

For enquiries, please contact:

Svyatoslav Shlyakhtin

ir@rakbank.ae

Michelle Saddi

michelle.saddi@rakbank.ae

PR & Media Contact:

Suzana Saoud

Associate Account Director

Gambit Communications

+97156 7155 470

Suzana@gambit.ae