Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RAKBANK and Air Arabia extended their strategic partnership with the renewal of the co-branded credit collaboration. The agreement was signed at Air Arabia headquarters by the Group Chief Executive Officers of both organisations, reflecting their shared commitment to a robust and enduring partnership.

RAKBANK Air Arabia co-branded credit card will offer a host of benefits, including Air Rewards on card spending, joining bonus, complimentary annual return flight ticket, interest-free payment plans on Air Arabia tickets, complimentary airport transfers and much more.

Raheel Ahmed, Group CEO of RAKBANK commented: “We are excited about the cobranded credit card as it offers our valued customers an enhanced travel experience with more rewards. Our partnership with Air Arabia has been a testament of our common intent towards delivering strong value and awesome customer experience. RAKBANK and Air Arabia are looking forward to rewarding our cardholders in meaningful ways at every step of their journey.”

RAKBANK continues to be a major player in the credit card industry. In 2023, the Bank delivered record-breaking performance while achieving the highest ever credit card spend volumes on the back of 20% year-on-year growth. RAKBANK’s mobile app is now equipped with the best-in-class and fully digital acquisition capabilities making it easier and faster for new customers to get a RAKBANK Credit Card.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented: “Our partnership with RAKBANK serves our mutual customers and is in line with our mission of providing value-added products and services to our customers at every given touch point of their travel journey. This partnership of our co-branded credit card reflects our shared dedication to delivering enhanced value to our customers and expanding our market presence."

Air Arabia operates from main hubs in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan. With a modern fleet of 73 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the airline has expanded its network to over 206 routes by 2023, showcasing significant global growth. Air Arabia's strategic growth has been noteworthy, solidifying its position as an ideal partner for the co-branded credit card.

The extension of this partnership signifies a strategic commitment and mutual promotional support, aimed at achieving significant growth for both RAKBANK and Air Arabia.

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE’s most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae or contact the Call Centre on +9714 213 0000. Alternatively, you can connect with RAKBANK via twitter.com/rakbanklive and facebook.com/rakbank.

About Air Arabia

Air Arabia (PJSC), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is the Middle East and North Africa’s leading low-cost carrier (LCC) operator. Air Arabia commenced operations in October 2003 and currently operates a total fleet of 73 new Airbus A320 & A321 aircraft, serving some 206 routes from seven hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia (Fly Arna), and Pakistan (Fly Jinnah). Air Arabia Group is an award-winning airline operator that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel. For further information, please visit: www.airarabia.com.

