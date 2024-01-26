Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the launch of Hira Industries’ Global Research and Development Center in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone.

A global manufacturer and supplier in the construction sector since 1980, Hira Industries’ new 100,000 ft2 facility will cater to the local construction sector as well as 60 international markets by manufacturing 1 million m2 of Aerofoam XLPE thermal insulators every month. It will also create 100 jobs in the emirate.

HH Sheikh Saud was accompanied by Hira Group’s Founder Ramesh Hira, Shareholders Girish Hira and Manish Hira, CEO Prakash Sarvaiya; and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.

This notable expansion is the company’s fourth since its set-up with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in 2008, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and growth.

Hira Industries has been a part of the RAKEZ business ecosystem for 15 years, growing from a modest team to a workforce of more than 1,000. The company’s 700,000 ft2 facility in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone is a testament to its exponential growth and commitment to innovation. This expansion is illustrative of Hira Industries’ journey within RAKEZ, highlighting not just growth in physical facilities and operations, but also in workforce development and a broadening business scope within the construction sector. Hira Industries’ presence in Ras Al Khaimah has evolved to be significant on a global scale.

Hira Group CEO Prakash Sarvaiya expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Since 1980, we have been dedicated to serving the building and construction industry with conventional solutions. The expansion of our RAKEZ facility and inauguration of the Global R&D Center is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and it aligns seamlessly with our vision of being a global leader in niche products in the building product industry.” Highlighting their choice of Ras Al Khaimah as a strategic hub, Sarvaiya noted, “The emirate’s business-friendly environment and strategic location supports our commitment to excellence in the HVAC industry. Our expanded presence in RAKEZ, now with a total of seven units, underscores our focus on manufacturing activities within this region.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented on this milestone, “It has truly been a privilege for RAKEZ to support the remarkable rise of Hira Industries within our business ecosystem. Witnessing their journey in the last 15 years – from the expansion of their physical facilities and operations to the impressive growth of their workforce, product range, and contributions to the construction sector – has been inspiring. Furthermore, their growth in local, regional, and international markets sets an outstanding example for other industrial entities in our business community, especially those looking to expand their presence in the UAE and beyond. At RAKEZ, we are committed to continuously working towards empowering our business partners like Hira Industries, helping them realise their full potential and paving the way for their future success.”

Big players in the construction sector continue to choose RAKEZ as their home base due to its comprehensive support, customised setup solutions, cost-effectiveness, proximity to logistical hubs, connectivity to regional and international markets, ease of doing business, and much more. Furthermore, the numerous infrastructural development projects in Ras Al Khaimah also offer a ripe market for companies in the construction sector.

