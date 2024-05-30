Sophisticated living spaces designed to suit urban lifestyle with distinguished yacht-inspired balconies offering breath-taking views of the island.

Spanning over 7,627 sq m, the development indulges residents with art and décor, luxurious amenities, urban community living experience, and spectacular island views.

Exquisite studios, one-and two-bedroom and penthouses available to buyers from 31 May 2024.

Strategic exclusive agreement with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) to support Golden Visa applications for RAK Properties clients.

RAK Properties PJSC (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s (RAK’s) pioneering publicly listed property developer, today launched EDGE, a striking residential development on Raha Island, due for completion in Q2 2027. Featuring 237 elegant homes with panoramic sea views, the tower will serve as a gateway to a harmonious blend of modern urbanity and coastal tranquillity, framing the entry to Raha Island with stunning views.

At the launch of EDGE, an exclusive inventory from several RAK Properties developments will also be available, including newly launched Granada Villas and the award-winning Quattro Del Mar.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties commented, “The launch of EDGE marks a notable milestone in our strategic vision to redefine waterfront living in Ras Al Khaimah. This development exemplifies contemporary architectural design that aligns with the aspirations of our customers and investors. By integrating customer-driven layouts, we offer spaces that are visually appealing and highly functional. The strong track record of capital appreciation and rental growth at Mina Al Arab adds to EDGE’s investment appeal.

“To further enhance the attractiveness of properties on offer and provide exceptional value to our clients, we entered into an exclusive strategic agreement with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). This collaboration aims to support the Golden Visa applications for our clients, enabling them to enjoy the benefits of long-term residency in the UAE.”

Set to launch on 31st May, at The One & Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, EDGE comprises of one-bedroom chalets on the ground-level, offering enchanting views of the lagoon and direct access to the wide amenities. The 11-storey rich-amenity development also offers: studios, one-and two-bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom penthouses.

The yacht-inspired balconies along the corner units give the building a sculptural appearance creating a lively silhouette with expansive views and easy access to the Arabian Ocean beaches and a walkway for retail, leisure, and outdoor activities.

The tower boasts three tranquil spaces for relaxation and contemplation: a striking outdoor, state-of-the-art fitness centre for mindful exercise, an outdoor gym for open-air workouts, and a restorative wellness lounge. The development also offers access to a landscaped outdoor deck with greenery to enhance community wellbeing.

“As Raha Island and wider Mina Al Arab continues to take shape and gain greater vibrancy, we are proud of our progress in developing unique lifestyle propositions that enhance the northern emirates' appeal and support the government’s ongoing efforts to position Ras Al Khaimah as a leading hub for business, investment, and tourism” Muhtadi added.

Raha Island, meticulously planned by RAK Properties, is set to become the primary address for sophisticated island living within Ras Al Khaimah. The island will feature a mix of high-end hotels and branded residences, within a wider community of beachfront and marina-style living. Amenities include exclusive members-only beach, marina & yacht club, 5-star restaurants, cafés, private residences, wellness centres, retail and leisure outlets, and stunning landscaped boulevards.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

Awards and recognitions:

Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

Bayviews Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.

