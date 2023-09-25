RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer proudly announces the successful sell-out of phase one of Cape Hayat on the first day of the launch.



Cape Hayat is located on Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab and is a luxury collection of residential apartments with direct access to the beach and views across the Arabian Gulf and Hajar Mountains.



Residents of Cape Hayat will enjoy access to five-star hospitality brands, including the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort and the Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, and the recently announced Nikki Beach Resort & Spa.



James Marsh, Chief Development Officer of RAK Properties, reflects, “We are delighted with the demand we are seeing for Cape Hayat from buyers from all over the world. We believe that the Mina Al Arab destination offers a unique opportunity to live in an authentic waterfront location with wonderful views and a host of five-star amenities. We will continue to bring products to the market that leverage the unrivalled location of Mina Al Arab and enhance the overall experience for residents and visitors alike.”



Spanning 22,854 sqm, Cape Hayat features four residential towers—two rising to 20 stories and two at 9 stories, each reflecting a blend of elegance, innovation, and sustainability. Every unit is meticulously crafted to ensure spacious living and provide breath-taking views of the coastline.



Customers interested in purchasing units in Mina Al Arab can visit the RAK Properties website for more inquiry or contact the sales centre by calling toll free on 800 4020 or via email at sales@rakeproperties.ae



About RAK Properties



Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.



RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.



