In the presence of H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the real estate developer unveils new logo and has adopted a new brand identity following a massive transformation.

RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has announced a major identity rebrand as part of its wider strategic transformation plan aimed at supporting RAK’s evolution into a world-class destination, and one of the region’s most desirable places to live, work and belong.

The rebrand was revealed during an event at the Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa, in the company of His Highness Sheikh Saud and a number of high-level dignitaries.

The new identity aims to symbolize the developer’s growth journey and custodianship of Ras Al Khaimah as it continues to work with the RAK Government to support the emirate’s development into a regional business and tourism hub. The rebrand, which include a new visual identity and refreshed narrative and tonality, aligns with the ‘Spirit of RAK’, aimed at attracting new levels of investment to the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “In Ras Al Khaimah, we seek to enhance our position as a leading regional and global destination for investment in tourism and real estate. These sectors help to support economic growth, which is one of the main pillars of our sustainable development strategy that is ensuring a bright future for generations to come. We are pleased for RAK Properties as this marks the beginning of a new era for the company as it continues its successful investment journey.”

The reveal coincides with several important announcements for the developer including a new partnership with Nikki Beach Global (‘Nikki Beach’), an award-winning luxury lifestyle resort, branded residences and beach club operator. Nikki Beach will work alongside RAK Properties to develop Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah, a new branded resort at Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah.

A further collaboration was announced with Ellington – Dubai’s renowned design-led boutique developer. Porto Playa by Ellington RAK Properties will be a premium beachfront residential development located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab. The project represents Ellington Properties’ foray into RAK and will redefine waterfront living in the emirate.

RAP Properties also announced the launch of Cape Hayat – a 668 residential development offering on Hayat Island. Cape Hayat will comprise of four elegantly designed residential towers – offering a range of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments, and luxury penthouses with panoramic views of the coastline.

On the refreshed rebranding, Abdulaziz Abdulla Salem Jasem Al-Zaabi, Chairman, RAK Properties, commented, “The presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member, and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah at today’s event is testament to the strength of faith placed in RAK Properties, and the importance of our role in the continued development of Ras Al Khaimah. We firmly believe that Ras Al Khaimah has everything required to become a business and tourism hub of global significance, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership. At RAK Properties, we are deeply committed to building the communities of tomorrow – communities that provide endurable, sustainable lifestyles and experiences that reflect the progressive and ambitious vision of RAK.”

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties commented, “RAK Properties has experienced tremendous growth recently, as we have focused on building recurring revenues and the core sales business, whilst honing exceptional expertise in real estate development, building master-planned communities.

Our evolution from a pure development company to a more customer-centric organisation called for the creation of a new brand identity that is reflective of who we are today. The new identity truly represents the new direction we are taking, partnering with international renowned brands and helping Ras Al Khaimah become a world-class destination for tourism and investments. Our refreshed brand identity encapsulates our unique approach to real estate, as we strive to improve and build high-value propositions.”

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Sagr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties continues this unique ambition through a focused attention to the future as well as meticulous attention to every detail. Distinguished by excellence, contemporary design, and proximity to nature, we create enduring lifestyles in the shape of communities for the people of tomorrow.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.