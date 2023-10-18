RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, launches the last phase of Cape Hayat, a luxury collection of residential apartments with direct beach access, located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. The release on 19th October at Four Seasons, Abu Dhabi comes after the success of sales at the first phase and follows a huge surge in interest for beachfront properties in the emirate.

Each unit of Cape Hayat is meticulously crafted to ensure spacious living and provide breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf and Hajar Mountains. Spanning 22,854 sqm, Cape Hayat, designed by SSH, a Dubai-based architecture and engineering consultancy, is a blend of elegance, innovation, and sustainability, built in line with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040, and in accordance with the Barjeel Green Initiatives.

Residents of Cape Hayat will enjoy access to five-star hospitality brands, including the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort and the Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, and the Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah. It will also have direct access to Angel Bay and its beach clubs and F&B outlets.

Cape Hayat will also offer its residents a host of splendid amenities providing luxurious living experiences, such as a resort-style infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a leisure deck area with views of the sea and mangroves, a multi-purpose recreation room and a kids’ area catered to families, all designed to enhance community living. Several premium retail and F&B outlets will also be featured in the residential development.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said: “Cape Hayat represents a fantastic opportunity for Abu Dhabi investors to buy their dream home in Mina Al Arab. The development harmoniously blends architecture and amenities to redefine the concept of luxurious living surrounded by nature and water. Having witnessed the immense appetite for luxurious waterfront residences, we feel the timing is right to introduce the final phase of elevated residences to the market.”

Customers interested in purchasing units in Mina Al Arab can visit the RAK Properties website for more inquiry or contact the sales centre by calling toll free on 800 4020 or via email at sales@rakeproperties.ae

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

