Dubai: RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, announced the opening of their first Dubai sales centre, located in Business Bay. The center will bring to life the concept of ‘enhancing lives and places’ embodying the spirit of Ras Al Khaimah, showcasing RAK Properties portfolio of luxury beachfront projects, including residential, commercial and mixed-use real estate, allowing buyers to learn more about the company’s innovative approach to real estate development to customers in the GCC region and around the world.

RAK Properties is creating a highly experiential ‘urban island’ lifestyle destination in Mina Al Arab, the heart of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), creating the conveniences of urban living with the free-spirited energy of island life.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented: “Our aim is to create an immersive setting for investors to meet and explore our luxury developments. Dubai remains a cosmopolitan hub with more than 200 nationalities residing there, and we have an enormous pipeline of projects launching in 2023 and 2024. It is imperative for us to have a strategic presence in this city, where the demand is, and to be close to our clients to better serve them.”

"Our team is dedicated to delivering a tailored customer journey that not only meets but exceeds international standards, ensuring our regional and global clients receive unparalleled support and care.”, Mr Muhtadi concluded.

The centre will also showcase the company’s commitment to excellence and attention to detail, evident in RAK Properties development.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.