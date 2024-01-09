Residents will benefit from a unique blend of amenities and easy access to Ras Al Khaimah’s Exclusive Nikki Beach Resort & Spa in Mina Al Arab.

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s pioneering publicly listed property developer, has announced the launch of its latest masterpiece, Quattro Del Mar. Nestled in a prime location of Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, the exclusive coastal residential project set to redefine the standards of island living.

Quattro Del Mar, comprises of four towers and promises an integrated lifestyle hub with entertainment and world-class facilities, set in a serene and captivating environment. Designed using Al and dynamic software, the product delivers uninterrupted views of the lagoon, and resorts. The bridges, a pivotal design feature, not only enhance the architectural flow but also house residences, elevating the cascades' allure with breathtaking panoramic vistas.

The residential project embodies a minimalist and timeless aesthetic design, featuring unique floor-to-ceiling windows that reflect the serene waters of the Arabian Gulf, offering residents an intimate connection with the tranquil coastal surroundings. Would-be investors and residents alike have a variety of options with Quattro Del Mar, from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious sky duplexes and garden townhouses.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented, "The Ras Al Khaimah property market is witnessing unprecedented demand, with a spike in activity expected in 2024. As the leading developer in the emirate, the launch of Quattro Del Mar confirms our commitment to meet the growing demand for investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah. We believe the project will become a benchmark for opulent island living in Mina Al Arab and beyond, representing a unique opportunity for local and global investors to secure their dream home surrounded by stunning natural beauty."

Quattro Del Mar revolutionizes Ras Al Khaimah's urban landscape by integrating urban architecture seamlessly, fostering connectivity and the community spirit. The four towers are interconnected by skywalks, offering majestic views, while an integrated podium ensures easy access to signature amenities. These include Zen garden, a Spa Club, a state-of-the-art gymnasium for fitness enthusiasts, a nature-surrounded yoga studio, indoor and outdoor cinema, sky pools, gourmet experiences ranging from casual bites to fine dining, retail shops, a miniature golf course, promenades, a safe and creative space for kids to play, courts for recreational play, fitness trails and pet parks.

Furthermore, the community can enjoy the exclusive maritime-inspired beach club with echoes of yachting elegance, overlooking a lagoon beach, and offering a unique seaside experience. For an ultimate beach club and barefoot lifestyle experience, the renowned Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah is just a few walk away.

Quattro Del Mar forms part of RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Hayat Island, reinforcing Mina Al Arab's position as a community-centric lifestyle destination in line with RAK Vision 2030.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

Its vision for the future, the success and excellence of its developments were recognized as RAK Properties was awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East. At the annual Design Middle East Awards 2023, Bayviews Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.