Cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female winners, with AED 300 per kilogram of weight lost for first place, AED 200 for second place, and AED 100 for third place

Registration for the 3-month-long challenge opens on February 10, 2025

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Leading a crucial health movement and encouraging the community to create a culture of wellness, RAK Hospital in association with Ministry of Health & Prevention Ras Al Khaimah is excited to announce the return of its flagship RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge (RBWLC) for 2025, a transformative initiative aimed at tackling one of the world’s most pressing health concerns—obesity. Now in its 5th year, this year’s challenge introduces a new Family Category to encourage families to work together toward better health, making it a more inclusive and community-driven event. This 12-week initiative, running from February 21 to May 22, 2025, invites families across the country to join forces in the battle against obesity.

With over 2 billion adults classified as overweight worldwide and 650 million as obese (according to the World Health Organization), the UAE has not escaped the crisis. In fact, nearly 40% of adults and 40% of children in the UAE are affected by obesity, contributing to a rise in chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge seeks to change this alarming trajectory.

“We are thrilled to bring back the RBWLC for its 5th year, and this time with an exciting twist—introducing a Family Category to make the challenge even more inclusive,” said Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital. “The family unit is the cornerstone of society, and when families come together to embrace healthier habits, they not only improve their own health but also create a positive ripple effect within their communities.”

“Our initiative has gained significant attention, not only within the UAE but globally, with participants from various countries expressing interest in joining the challenge. We are proud to host such a large-scale contest that is transforming lives on an international level. Plans are already underway to explore how we can expand the challenge to reach a wider audience. In previous years, we have proven that lifestyle changes can profoundly impact health, and our winners, along with their families, have experienced the lasting benefits of being part of this life-changing movement.”

The Family Category encourages parents, children, and even extended family members to participate together, committing to a healthier lifestyle as a team. This approach not only promotes accountability but makes the weight loss journey more engaging, fun, and sustainable for everyone involved—no matter their age.

The decision to introduce the new Family Category reflects RAK Hospital’s recognition that lasting change begins at home. “We’ve been proactive in encouraging more people to join this movement, continuously introducing new elements with each edition. Last year, we launched the School Category, inviting students and staff to participate as a team. This year, we’re excited to introduce the Family Category. When families align with common health goals, it creates a supportive environment for sustainable change. Children learn healthy habits, and adults find strength in working together toward a shared objective,” said Prof. Adrian Kennedy, Chief Wellness Officer at Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management, the wellness division of RAK Hospital.

Registration for the 2025 RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge (RBWLC) is now open,with participants invited to sign up for free on the official competition website www.rakweightlosschallenge.com. Participants can choose from several categories based on their preference and goals:

Physical Challenge: Weigh-in at RAK Hospital at both the start and end of the challenge.

Weigh-in at RAK Hospital at both the start and end of the challenge. Virtual Challenge: Weigh-in at a local clinic of their choice.

Weigh-in at a local clinic of their choice. Corporate Team Challenge: Companies can form teams, with the top 10 employees’ average weight loss determining the winning team.

Companies can form teams, with the top 10 employees’ average weight loss determining the winning team. School Weight Loss Team: This category invites teams of 10 or more staff members from schools to compete. Also the school with the lowest average BMI recorded for its children (boys & girls) will be recognized.

This category invites teams of 10 or more staff members from schools to compete. Also the school with the lowest average BMI recorded for its children (boys & girls) will be recognized. Family Category: New for 2025, families can now compete together as a team. This encourages families to work together on their health journey; participants can register in either the Physical or Virtual challenge.

The 2025 RBWL Challenge offers exciting prizes and recognition across multiple categories. In the Physical Category, the top male and female participants will receive cash prizes of AED 300, AED 200, and AED 100 per kilogram of weight lost.

The Virtual Category rewards participants win staycations, health packages, dining vouchers, and gym memberships. In the Corporate Team Challenge, the winning team will receive the prestigious RBWLC25 Corporate Trophy, while the School Weight Loss Team will compete for the RBWLC25 School Weight Loss Team Trophy. The Family Category (new for 2025) encourages families to join as a team, winning an array of lifestyle vouchers.

The RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge represents RAK Hospital’s ongoing commitment to improving public health. By raising awareness about obesity and providing practical tools, support, and education, the hospital is driving meaningful change. The challenge is more than just a competition—it’s a movement aimed at fostering a culture of wellness that extends beyond the event itself and into everyday life.

Prepare for the transformative journey! Weigh-ins for the Physical Category participants are scheduled from Feb 21-23, 2025 at RAK Hospital. Virtual participants can weigh in at their local clinic, and Corporate Teams and Schools can register as teams to embark on this health-focused adventure.

For more information about the challenge, including how to register and details about the categories, visit www.rakweightlosschallenge.com